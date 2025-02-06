US Fresh Food Market Faced Mixed Growth in 2024, With Rising Retail Volumes and Stabilizing Prices

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Food in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



2024 brought mixed total volume results across fresh food categories in the US, and although a slight increase in the overall growth rate was seen compared with the previous year, growth remained low. Meanwhile, although foodservice volume growth recorded a further slowdown, and saw only a slow increase, growth in retail volumes picked up slightly, and the two channels saw similar growth rates. Furthermore, price growth stabilised following recent years of supply chain disruptions.



The Fresh Food in the USreport offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Key trends are clearly and succinctly summarised alongside the most current research data available. Understand and assess competitive threats and plan corporate strategy with our qualitative analysis, insight and confident growth projections.

Data and analysis in the report provides further detailed coverage dedicated to the following key categories:

Eggs

Fish and Seafood

Fruits

Meat

Nuts

Pulses

Starchy Roots

Sugar and Sweeteners

Vegetables

This report answers:

What is the market size of Fresh Food in USA?

What is the impact of commodity price fluctuations on local production and consumption?

What are the key campaigns or legislation driving Fresh Food sales?

How are consumer attitudes towards fresh food evolving?

How significant is health and wellness in shaping consumer demand?

Where is future growth expected to be most dynamic?

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Fresh food in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Retailing developments

What next for fresh food?

MEAT IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Convenience and costs bring volatility across meat

Poultry leads growth, while shifting consumer demographics signal continued opportunities for beef

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slower price growth, and high protein and wellness trends to contribute to ongoing recovery

Volatile political climate to threaten stabilising costs

Summary 2 Major Processors of Meat 2024

FISH AND SEAFOOD IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Both retail and foodservice struggle to achieve volume growth in fish and seafood

Foodservice struggles to align costs with slowing demand

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Geopolitics and domestic tensions to threaten supply chain stability

Demographic shifts to create areas of opportunity

Summary 3 Major Processors of Fish and Seafood 2024

PULSES IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Price-driven growth begins to make way for volume recovery

Consistent use of pulses in the foodservice channel

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Expansion across diverse meal occasions to ensure ongoing total volume growth

Sustainability concerns in other categories will fuel switch to pulses

Summary 4 Major Processors of Pulses 2024

VEGETABLES IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Retail sales show a promising growth trend following post-pandemic disruption

Foodservice volume growth slows as consumer loyalty wanes

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Divisions across supply chains to threaten pricing stability

Shifts in demographics to inform shopping habits

Summary 5 Major Processors of Vegetables 2024

STARCHY ROOTS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Potatoes leads actual growth as price growth slows and volumes recover

Evolving household profiles drive changes

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Evolving consumer palate and shrinking pantry sizes to influence demand

Climate threats and global trade tensions to cause shifts in supply

Summary 6 Major Processors of Starchy Roots 2024

FRUITS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Consumer demand shifts across fresh categories, bringing wins for retail

Berries lead growth in fruits, as online trends make home consumption of fruits trendy

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Evolving trends in lifestyles and indulgence to fuel premiumisation

Price stability to be threatened by tense global climate

Summary 7 Major Processors of Fruits 2024

NUTS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Slow performing year as the nuts category matures

Despite a slowdown, foodservice volumes remain a more stable source of growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mature nature of the category to continue challenging more dynamic growth in nuts

Volatile climate and overall shrinking demand to push continued crop reductions

Summary 8 Major Processors of Nuts 2024

EGGS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Price growth moderates as demand stabilises

Distrust across the industry as tensions over pricing mount

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Evolving lifestyles set to impact sales of eggs

Shifts in key consumption occasions to trigger increased need to diversify uses of fresh eggs

Summary 9 Major Processors of Eggs 2024

SUGAR AND SWEETENERS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Fluctuating global supply and US policies create strains on pricing

Evolving consumer trends further contribute to shifts in demand

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Global tensions to maintain strain on pricing

Necessary sustainable practices will conflict with uneven access to resources

Summary 10 Major Processors of Sugar and Sweeteners 2024

