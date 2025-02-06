US Fresh Food Market Faced Mixed Growth in 2024, With Rising Retail Volumes and Stabilizing Prices

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Food in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2024 brought mixed total volume results across fresh food categories in the US, and although a slight increase in the overall growth rate was seen compared with the previous year, growth remained low. Meanwhile, although foodservice volume growth recorded a further slowdown, and saw only a slow increase, growth in retail volumes picked up slightly, and the two channels saw similar growth rates. Furthermore, price growth stabilised following recent years of supply chain disruptions.
The Fresh Food in the USreport offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Key trends are clearly and succinctly summarised alongside the most current research data available. Understand and assess competitive threats and plan corporate strategy with our qualitative analysis, insight and confident growth projections.
Data and analysis in the report provides further detailed coverage dedicated to the following key categories:
- Eggs
- Fish and Seafood
- Fruits
- Meat
- Nuts
- Pulses
- Starchy Roots
- Sugar and Sweeteners
- Vegetables
This report answers:
- What is the market size of Fresh Food in USA?
- What is the impact of commodity price fluctuations on local production and consumption?
- What are the key campaigns or legislation driving Fresh Food sales?
- How are consumer attitudes towards fresh food evolving?
- How significant is health and wellness in shaping consumer demand?
- Where is future growth expected to be most dynamic?
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Fresh food in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Retailing developments
- What next for fresh food?
MEAT IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Convenience and costs bring volatility across meat
- Poultry leads growth, while shifting consumer demographics signal continued opportunities for beef
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Slower price growth, and high protein and wellness trends to contribute to ongoing recovery
- Volatile political climate to threaten stabilising costs
- Summary 2 Major Processors of Meat 2024
FISH AND SEAFOOD IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Both retail and foodservice struggle to achieve volume growth in fish and seafood
- Foodservice struggles to align costs with slowing demand
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Geopolitics and domestic tensions to threaten supply chain stability
- Demographic shifts to create areas of opportunity
- Summary 3 Major Processors of Fish and Seafood 2024
PULSES IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Price-driven growth begins to make way for volume recovery
- Consistent use of pulses in the foodservice channel
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Expansion across diverse meal occasions to ensure ongoing total volume growth
- Sustainability concerns in other categories will fuel switch to pulses
- Summary 4 Major Processors of Pulses 2024
VEGETABLES IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Retail sales show a promising growth trend following post-pandemic disruption
- Foodservice volume growth slows as consumer loyalty wanes
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Divisions across supply chains to threaten pricing stability
- Shifts in demographics to inform shopping habits
- Summary 5 Major Processors of Vegetables 2024
STARCHY ROOTS IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Potatoes leads actual growth as price growth slows and volumes recover
- Evolving household profiles drive changes
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Evolving consumer palate and shrinking pantry sizes to influence demand
- Climate threats and global trade tensions to cause shifts in supply
- Summary 6 Major Processors of Starchy Roots 2024
FRUITS IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Consumer demand shifts across fresh categories, bringing wins for retail
- Berries lead growth in fruits, as online trends make home consumption of fruits trendy
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Evolving trends in lifestyles and indulgence to fuel premiumisation
- Price stability to be threatened by tense global climate
- Summary 7 Major Processors of Fruits 2024
NUTS IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Slow performing year as the nuts category matures
- Despite a slowdown, foodservice volumes remain a more stable source of growth
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Mature nature of the category to continue challenging more dynamic growth in nuts
- Volatile climate and overall shrinking demand to push continued crop reductions
- Summary 8 Major Processors of Nuts 2024
EGGS IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Price growth moderates as demand stabilises
- Distrust across the industry as tensions over pricing mount
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Evolving lifestyles set to impact sales of eggs
- Shifts in key consumption occasions to trigger increased need to diversify uses of fresh eggs
- Summary 9 Major Processors of Eggs 2024
SUGAR AND SWEETENERS IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Fluctuating global supply and US policies create strains on pricing
- Evolving consumer trends further contribute to shifts in demand
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Global tensions to maintain strain on pricing
- Necessary sustainable practices will conflict with uneven access to resources
- Summary 10 Major Processors of Sugar and Sweeteners 2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyxfx1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.