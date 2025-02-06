Automotive Aftermarket Global Outlook Report 2025: Mechanical Products Segment is Forecast to Reach $256.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8%

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Trends in the automotive aftermarket are shaped by technological advancements, shifts in consumer behavior, and evolving regulatory landscapes. The rise of e-commerce has revolutionized the way consumers purchase aftermarket products, providing easy access to a vast selection of parts and accessories through online platforms. This shift has allowed consumers to compare prices, read reviews, and find specific parts more efficiently, thereby transforming traditional purchasing methods.

Additionally, technological advancements in automotive engineering, such as the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), telematics, and connected car technologies, have increased the demand for specialized aftermarket components. These technologies require sophisticated maintenance and repair solutions, which the aftermarket industry is rapidly developing to meet.

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is another significant trend reshaping the aftermarket landscape. As EV adoption grows, there is a rising need for specialized parts such as batteries, charging equipment, and unique maintenance tools. Furthermore, sustainability trends are driving the development of eco-friendly products and practices within the sector, aligning with broader environmental goals and regulations.



The growth in the automotive aftermarket market is driven by several factors, including the increasing average age of vehicles, advancements in automotive technologies, and evolving consumer preferences. The average age of vehicles on the road is steadily increasing, which in turn heightens the need for maintenance, repair, and replacement parts. As cars and trucks are kept longer, the demand for aftermarket products continues to rise, supporting the market's expansion. Technological advancements have led to more sophisticated and diverse product offerings that cater to both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and modern electric and hybrid models.

The integration of complex systems such as ADAS and connectivity features has created a demand for advanced diagnostic tools and specialized components in the aftermarket sector. Consumer behavior is also shifting, with an increasing number of vehicle owners interested in customization and performance enhancements. This trend drives the market for high-performance aftermarket products, from engine components to aesthetic modifications. The expansion of e-commerce platforms has further stimulated market growth by making it easier for consumers and businesses to access a wide range of aftermarket parts and services. This accessibility has broadened the market's reach and allowed for more competitive pricing and better customer service.

Additionally, environmental regulations and the push towards sustainability are encouraging the development and adoption of eco-friendly aftermarket products, such as biodegradable lubricants, low-VOC paints, and recycled materials. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and dynamic evolution of the automotive aftermarket industry, making it an essential component of the automotive value chain.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Aftermarket - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

A Prelude to Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Product Replacement Cycles: Key Factor Influencing Demand for Aftermarket Parts

Maximizing Efficiency of Automobiles: Business Case for Automotive Parts

The Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Industry: Key Growth Drivers

Automotive Market Set for Revival and Anticipated to Extend Growth Opportunities

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Opportunities in Store & Outlook

An Insight into the Rapidly Growing Online Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Competitive Scenario

OEMs Come Up with New Strategies to Counter Independent Players

OEMs Pose a Challenge to Aftermarket Players

OEMs Upstage Aftermarket Suppliers with New Designs

Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition

Player Consolidation Intensifies to Achieve Scale Economies

Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket Brake Friction Products Segment

Discounters Hurt Business Prospects for Small Retailers and Branded Suppliers

Entry Barriers High in the Aftermarket Vehicular Lighting Segment

Independent Aftermarket Suppliers Better Placed in Comparison to Original Equipment Suppliers in the Aftermarket Vehicular Lighting Segment

Efficient Customer Service: A Key Competitive Variable

Internet: Transforming Distribution of Automotive Aftermarket Parts

The Rise of Amazon in the eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential Opportunities for Aftermarket Products

With Consumers Preferring to Keep their Vehicles for Longer Periods, Market Opportunities Remain Rife

EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2023): Percentage Breakdown by Age

Anticipated Rise in New Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Aftermarket Enhancements in the Coming Years

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Influenced by Prevailing Diverse Trends

Dynamic Changes on Several Fronts in the Store

As OEMs Embrace Customer-Oriented Approach, Dynamics in Aftermarket Market Likely to Change

Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS to Impact Uptake of Aftermarket Products

Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Battery Electric Vehicles to Influence Prospects of Parts Aftermarket

Predictive Maintenance: New Norm in the Automotive Aftermarket Market

High Passenger Car Density in Developed Regions Spurs Opportunities

Growing Lenience Towards Small Affordable Cars in Developing Markets Bodes Well

New Technologies Keep Aftermarket Players on Their Toes

Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth

Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Generate Demand for Aftermarket Parts

Rising Consumer Awareness on Vehicle Maintenance Boosts Market Prospects

DIY Customers Lending Traction to the Market

Market Attributes for Auto Parts in DIY Segment

Market Attributes for Auto Parts in DIY Segment

Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn Service Providers into Target Customers for Aftermarket Products

Aftermarket Products Made in Asia Gain Importance in Global Market

With Low Price Tag, Asian Make Aftermarket Products Sustain Momentum

Emphasis on Product Innovation & Advancements Augurs Well

Remanufactured Aftermarket Parts & Components Gain Prominence

Remanufactured Starters & Alternators Continue to Find Significant Demand

Green House Gas Emissions (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of Manufacturing Activity: Remanufacturing with Secondary Material, New Production with Secondary Material, Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production with Primary Material

Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth

Urban Sprawl: Prominent Driver for Automotive Industry & Aftermarket Market

Middle Class Segment Emerges as Major Consumer Group

A REVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS Mechanical Products: Dominant Product Category Aftermarket Radiators Segment Witnesses Robust Demand Aftermarket Brake Shoes & Brake Pads Market: A Review Regulatory Guidelines Dictate Material Selection in Brake Friction Products Focus on Light-Weight and Non-Toxic Friction Material Ceramic Brake Pads Make their Way into the Market Concerns Over Automotive Emissions Steer Demand for Aftermarket Air Filters Cabin Air Filters Replacement Demand Also Means Easy Money for Service Providers Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth Finer Separation Designs with Reduced Energy Consumption Come to the Fore Nanotechnology Powered Air Filters to Gain Attention A Look into Aftermarket Fuel Pumps Market Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Regular Electric Fuel Pumps Replacements Aftermarket Gear Shifters & Drives Find Considerable Demand Aftermarket Electronic Products: High Growth Segment Vehicle Electronification Trend to Intensify the Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Electronics in the Coming Years Connected Cars Solidify the Relevance of Integrated Electronic Parts Robust Opportunities in On-Board Aftermarket Infotainment & Electronic Systems Vertical Desire to Replace Obsolete Audio Systems Driving Demand for New Age Replacements Integrated Entertainment Devices Growing in Popularity In-Car Streaming Radio: A Promising Segment Entertainment Becomes Punchier With Aftermarket Infotainment Systems Aftermarket Automobile Navigation Systems Gain Popularity Aftermarket GPS Systems Commands Increasing Usage in Fleet Management Aftermarket GPS Car Security Systems: Getting Smaller and Simpler Vehicle Security Systems: Auto Producers Storm into Aftermarket Security Systems Market Aftermarket Exterior & Structural Products: Driven Mostly By Tires Aftermarket Tires: Prominent Category Retreaded Tires Grow in Popularity in Aftermarket Vehicular Wiper Systems: Advanced Sensors Augment Usability Wiper Blades: Main Replacement Component Universal Fit Aftermarket Wiper Systems Grow in Popularity Growing Demand in DIY Segment Pricing: The Main Competitive Variable for Aftermarket Wiper Systems Factors Influencing Wiper Purchases in Aftermarket - on a Scale of 1 to 10 Growing Preference for Integrated Systems Aftermarket Rear Wiper Systems: Untapped Opportunity in Low Cost Car Segment Rise in Demand for Quieter, Lighter and Cleaner Windshield Systems Aftermarket Electrical Products: Batteries Remain Extremely Relevant Dominance of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Remains Even More Clear in Aftermarket Market New Age Cars to Drive Battery Replacement Demand Advanced Vehicular Lighting Systems Augment Aftermarket Demand Aftermarket Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives: A Compulsion for Healthy Operation of the Vehicle Emission Regulations Accelerate Adoption of High-Quality Aftermarket Lubricants Engine Oils: Major Revenue Generators Recycled Oils Score Over Virgin Oils Products Specifically Developed for and Used by Specific End Users Additives Continue to Make Gains Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Seek Opportunities Luxury Cars: Primary Target Segment for Appearance Chemicals Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well

KEY CHALLENGES Counterfeit Products Pose a Threat to the Market Casual Attitude of Customers Towards Replacement of Parts Extended Life of OEM Engine & Transmission Systems Hampers Growth Extended Warranties Hinder Prospects of Independent Service Providers New & Advanced OEM Fittings Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities Longer Drain Times Quell Demand for Lubricant Refills Lower Crankcase Capacities too Reduce Quantity of Lubricants & Oil Consumption

PRODUCT OVERVIEW Automotive Aftermarket: A Definition Automotive Aftermarket Product Segments Key Channels of Distribution Auto Parts Glossary



