AI in the Marketing Industry Report 2025: Key Trends Include AI-enhanced Customer Journey Mapping, Real-time Analytics, Emotion Recognition & Sentiment Analysis and Visual Search Optimization

The artificial intelligence in marketing market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $27.83 billion in 2024 to $35.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to skills development and talent acquisition, data explosion and big data analytics, personalization and customer segmentation, predictive analytics and forecasting, marketing automation platforms.



The artificial intelligence in marketing market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $106.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing integration of AI in e-commerce, focus on explainable AI and ethical marketing practices, greater adoption of AI for customer segmentation, advancements in image and video recognition, enhanced personalization strategies, advanced predictive analytics.

Major trends in the forecast period include AI-enhanced customer journey mapping, real-time analytics for actionable insights, AI in email marketing optimization, emotion recognition and sentiment analysis, visual search optimization.





The surge in the adoption of virtual assistants is poised to be a driving force behind the growth of artificial intelligence in the marketing market. Virtual assistants, delivered over the internet or specific networks on demand, have gained prominence, especially among small and medium-scale enterprises aiming to streamline their business models. Leveraging conversational technologies like virtual agents and chatbots can significantly reduce customer support costs, potentially saving businesses up to 30%. Consequently, the increased adoption of virtual assistants is expected to catalyze demand in the artificial intelligence marketing domain.



The growing adoption of data analytics solutions in marketing is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market. Data analytics involves examining, cleaning, transforming, and interpreting data to extract valuable insights, identify patterns, and support decision-making. These tools have become essential for marketing companies, enabling them to gain deep insights into customer behavior, deliver targeted offers, nurture potential customers, and improve lead scoring.



Technological advancements are emerging as a key trend in the AI in marketing market. Software companies are introducing advanced technologies to support automated and integrated business models. For example, in June 2024, Infosys, an India-based digital services and consulting firm, launched Infosys Aster, a suite of AI-powered marketing services, solutions, and platforms aimed at delivering engaging brand experiences, enhancing marketing efficiency, and driving business growth. This initiative supports AI-driven marketing transformation by providing an integrated, real-time view of customers, brands, and channels, helping companies maximize their marketing Return on Investment (ROI).



Leading enterprises within the artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market are intensifying their efforts towards introducing Marketing Co-Pilot to gain a competitive edge. This system refers to an AI-driven mechanism that assists in overseeing or managing marketing activities. For instance, in February 2023, Dealtale, an Israel-based software company, unveiled Marketing Co-pilot. This feature harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer marketers immediate responses to intricate queries concerning their historical, current, and anticipated performance metrics. It empowers marketers to inquire about their performance metrics and swiftly receive data-driven answers sourced from their marketing and sales stack, encompassing platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Analytics, and various social media channels.



Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in marketing market include IBM, Salesforce., Amazon, Facebook, Oracle, Appier, GumGum, Heuritech, NetBase Quid, Quantcast, Persado, Albert Technologies, Affectiva, Conversica, Brave Bison Group, War Room, SmallGiants, Shout Digital, Major Tom, Blueshift Labs, iKala Interactive Media, Amplero, Clickstrike, Avantgrade, NoGood, Single Grain, Matrix Marketing Group, Near Pte Ltd., Pixis Interactive and Adobe Sensei.



This report focuses on artificial intelligence in marketing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

1) By Technology: Machine Learning; Context-Aware Computing; Natural Language Processing; Computer Vision

2) By Offering: Hardware; Software; Services

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud; On Premises

4) By Application: Social Media Advertising; Search Advertising; Dynamic Pricing; Virtual Assistant; Content Curation; Sales And Marketing Automation; Analytics Platform; Other Applications



1) By Machine Learning: Predictive Analytics; Customer Segmentation; Recommendation Systems

2) By Context-Aware Computing: Location-Based Marketing; Real-Time Personalization; Behavioral Targeting

3) By Natural Language Processing (NLP): Chatbots And Virtual Assistants; Sentiment Analysis; Content Generation

4) By Computer Vision: Image Recognition; Video Analytics; Augmented Reality Applications



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $106.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.6% Regions Covered Global





1. Executive Summary



2. Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Characteristics



3. Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Trends and Strategies



4. Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics and Covid and Recovery on the Market



5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

6.2. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.3. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cloud

on Premises

6.4. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Social Media Advertising

Search Advertising

Dynamic Pricing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales and Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform

Other Applications

6.5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Predictive Analytics

Customer Segmentation

Recommendation Systems

6.6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Context-Aware Computing, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Location-Based Marketing

Real-Time Personalization

Behavioral Targeting

6.7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing (NLP), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

Sentiment Analysis

Content Generation

6.8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Computer Vision, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Image Recognition

Video Analytics

Augmented Reality Applications

7. Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



