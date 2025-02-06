Filling Machines Market Report 2025, with Key Player Profiles for Krones, Oden Machinery, Accutek Packaging Equipment, Tetra Pak and IMA Group

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Filling Machines Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The filling machines market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $8.26 billion in 2024 to $8.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in food and beverage processing industries, increased demand for packaged consumer goods, automation and efficiency in manufacturing processes, stringent regulations on packaging and labeling standards, expansion of pharmaceutical and personal care industries.



The filling machines market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.23 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market growth in emerging economies and developing regions, customization and flexibility in filling equipment design, demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions, expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, research and development in next-generation filling technologies.

Major trends in the forecast period include integration of iot and industry 4 technologies in filling systems, hygienic and clean-in-place (cip) design, flexible packaging solutions, aseptic filling for sensitive products, remote monitoring and troubleshooting, weight-based filling for accuracy and precision.





The increasing demand for fast food and packaged food is expected to drive the growth of the filling machines market in the coming years. Fast food and packaged food refer to food options that save time in acquisition, preparation, and provide ready-to-eat meals from grocery stores. Filling machines are utilized to dispense products into bags, pouches, or containers such as bins or bottles.



The expanding pharmaceutical industry is expected to be another significant contributor to the growth of the filling machines market. The pharmaceutical sector, involved in the discovery, development, and production of drugs and medicines, extensively utilizes filling machines for accurately filling containers like bottles, vials, ampoules, and syringes with various pharmaceutical products. In August 2023, the global pharmaceutical industry is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%, reaching an estimated $1.6 trillion by the year 2028, according to Evaluate Ltd., a UK-based information services provider. The increased demand in the pharmaceutical industry is poised to drive the growth of the filling machines market.



Technological advancement is a significant trend gaining traction in the filling machines market. Numerous companies in this sector are pursuing new products equipped with advanced technologies to bolster their market position. For example, in October 2024, Ispire, a US-based tobacco company, introduced a new vape filling machine aimed at transforming the cannabis production industry. The I-80 can fill and seal 4,000 vapor devices per hour, making it reported ten times faster than conventional manual methods and providing considerable cost savings, estimated at $1,000 for every 10,000 units produced. Its innovative self-sealing technology removes the need for separate capping, significantly enhancing workflow efficiency by up to 1,000% compared to manual processes. This advancement is expected to attract the attention of cannabis operators seeking to enhance their production capacity and efficiency.



Major companies in the filling machines market are actively involved in developing innovative products to meet the growing demand for filling services. One notable example is the introduction of the PET Filler platform, which allows users to easily modify, adapt, and expand their filling systems to meet evolving needs. This ensures a versatile system that remains relevant for the future.



In July 2024, ProMach, a US-based manufacturing company, acquired MBF for an undisclosed amount. The purpose of ProMach's acquisition is to broaden its filling and closing capabilities within the wine and spirits industries, enhance its global presence in this sector, and offer a more comprehensive solution to customers. MBF is an Italy-based manufacturing firm that specializes in the production of bottle-filling and closing machines.



Major companies operating in the filling machines market include Krones, Oden Machinery, Accutek Packaging Equipment, Tetra Pak, IMA Group, Aesus Packaging Systems, PFM Packaging Machinery, Cozzoli Machine Company, Nichrome India Ltd, Arol, Sealer Sales, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inline Filling Systems, All-Fill Inc., Serac Group, R.A JONES, Scholle IPN, E-PAK Machinery, Sidel, APACKS, GEA Group, Haver & Boecker, Zalkin, DARA Pharma, SYSTEC and Shree Bhagwati Machtech.



This report focuses on filling machines market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Rotary Fillers; Volumetric Fillers; Aseptic Fillers; Net Weight Fillers; Other Types

2) By Process: Manual; Semi-Automatic; Automatic

3) By Application: Food And Beverage; Pharmaceutical; Cosmetic; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Rotary Fillers: Rotary Liquid Fillers; Rotary Powder Fillers

2) By Volumetric Fillers: Piston Fillers; Gear Pump Fillers; Auger Fillers

3) By Aseptic Fillers: Aseptic Liquid Fillers; Aseptic Powder Fillers

4) By Net Weight Fillers: Single-Head Net Weight Fillers; Multi-Head Net Weight Fillers

5) By Other Types: Gravity Fillers; Pressure Fillers; Vacuum Fillers



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Filling Machines Market Characteristics



3. Filling Machines Market Trends And Strategies



4. Filling Machines Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics And Covid And Recovery On The Market



5. Global Filling Machines Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Filling Machines PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Filling Machines Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Filling Machines Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Filling Machines Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Filling Machines Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Filling Machines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Filling Machines Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Rotary Fillers

Volumetric Fillers

Aseptic Fillers

Net Weight Fillers

Other Types

6.2. Global Filling Machines Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

6.3. Global Filling Machines Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Other Applications

6.4. Global Filling Machines Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Rotary Fillers, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Rotary Liquid Fillers

Rotary Powder Fillers

6.5. Global Filling Machines Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Volumetric Fillers, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Piston Fillers

Gear Pump Fillers

Auger Fillers

6.6. Global Filling Machines Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Aseptic Fillers, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Aseptic Liquid Fillers

Aseptic Powder Fillers

6.7. Global Filling Machines Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Net Weight Fillers, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Single-Head Net Weight Fillers

Multi-Head Net Weight Fillers

6.8. Global Filling Machines Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Other Types, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Gravity Fillers

Pressure Fillers

Vacuum Fillers

7. Filling Machines Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Filling Machines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Filling Machines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Filling Machines Market Analysis



30. Filling Machines Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. Filling Machines Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Filling Machines Market Company Profiles

Krones

Oden Machinery

Accutek Packaging Equipment

Tetra Pak

IMA Group

31. Filling Machines Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

Aesus Packaging Systems

PFM Packaging Machinery

Cozzoli Machine Company

Nichrome India Ltd

Arol

Sealer Sales

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Inline Filling Systems

All-Fill Inc.

Serac Group

R.A JONES

Scholle IPN

E-PAK Machinery

Sidel

APACKS

32. Global Filling Machines Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard



33. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Filling Machines Market



34. Recent Developments In The Filling Machines Market



35. Filling Machines Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



