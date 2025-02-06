Westwood One Presents Super Bowl LIX Game-Day Coverage With an All-Pro Broadcast Team

2025 Marks Westwood One’s 52nd Super Bowl Broadcast

Kevin Harlan, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Gene Steratore, and Laura Okmin Call the Action Live from New Orleans



Scott Graham and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty Anchor Pregame, Halftime, and Postgame Coverage



Westwood One Will Air the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show for the First Time

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official audio partner of the National Football League (NFL), will present comprehensive live coverage and play-by-play of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025, when the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs meet the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Super Bowl LIX will be the 52nd time Westwood One will broadcast America’s biggest sporting event.

Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties for the Super Bowl for the 15th straight year, with Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returning for the seventh consecutive year as lead analyst. Gene Steratore re-joins the radio broadcast booth as rules analyst for this year’s Super Bowl, and, for the sixth time, Laura Okmin will patrol the sidelines.

Scott Graham and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty will host Westwood One’s pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage live from Caesars Superdome, with former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker also contributing to the pregame coverage.

For the first time ever, Westwood One will broadcast the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show featuring Grammy-Award winning artist Kendrick Lamar. Lamar has won 22 Grammys thus far in his career and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN. SZA will join Lamar onstage as a guest during the performance.

Westwood One’s Complete Gameday Broadcast Schedule:

2:00 p.m. ET “Super Bowl Preview” with Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, and Kurt Warner

3:00 p.m. ET “Super Bowl Insider” with Scott Graham and Devin McCourty

4:00 p.m. ET “Super Sunday” pregame show hosted by Scott Graham

5:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LIX Game Broadcast with Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gene Steratore, Laura Okmin, Scott Graham, and Devin McCourty

6:30 p.m. ET Super Bowl LIX Kickoff



Listeners can hear Westwood One’s Super Bowl LIX coverage on approximately 600 terrestrial radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com , SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App. The broadcast can also be heard worldwide via the American Forces Radio Network, which provides programming to America’s military forces. The network serves more than one million men and women in uniform, Department of Defense personnel, American Embassies and Consulates in more than 170 countries and territories as well as on more than 200 U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command ships at sea. The NFL on Westwood One reaches more than 56 million listeners each season.

Announcer bios, a nationwide station finder, exclusive interviews, analysis, photos, and more at westwoodonesports.com .

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents Infinity Sports Network. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, on Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com .

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com .