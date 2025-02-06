Cloud Robotics Market Forecast Report 2025-2029: Key Trends Include 5G Connectivity for Low-latency Communication, Edge Computing Integration, RaaS Models and Digital Twins for Simulation and Training

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Robotics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cloud robotics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $11.2 billion in 2024 to $14.08 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost-efficiency and scalability, data storage and processing capabilities, globalization of supply chains, security and data privacy measures, remote monitoring, and maintenance.



The cloud robotics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $39.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to decentralized cloud robotics architecture, focus on energy efficiency, robotic process automation (RPA) growth, customization, and modular robotics.

Major trends in the forecast period include 5G connectivity for low-latency communication, edge computing integration, robotics as a service (RaaS) models, digital twins for simulation and training, cross-industry adoption.





During the forecasting period, the increase in the use of robots for industrial automation along with the rising demand for robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) will drive the cloud robotics market. The automotive industry is increasingly shifting towards a robot-as-a-service model due to the increasing labour costs, labour shortage, and reduction in the cost of robotic systems. For instance, according to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) data, by 2025, utilization of cloud computing is expected to increase by 17% to 2018 levels, and Factories and industrial concerns in North America ordered a record 29,000 robots during the first nine months of 2021, a 37% increase from the previous year. Therefore, the increase in the use of robots for industrial automation along with the rising demand for robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) ultimately drives the cloud robotics market growth.



The increased usage of smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the cloud robotics market going forward. Smart devices are objects, appliances, or gadgets connected to the internet or other devices, designed to provide automation, remote control, and data exchange. Cloud robotics enhances the capabilities of smart devices by enabling them to offload computation and access vast resources on the cloud for improved performance and functionality.



Technological advancement is a prominent trend gaining traction in the cloud robotics market. Major players in this sector are concentrating on the development of robotics and automation solutions to enhance their competitive edge. For example, in November 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced AWS IoT RoboRunner, a robotic fleet management system designed to improve interoperability within the robotics industry. This service enables companies to manage robots from various vendors through a single platform, effectively addressing a critical challenge in the deployment of robotics.



Major companies operating in the cloud robotics market are launching cloud robotic platforms to address the need for coordinating and controlling robots. Cloud robotic platforms are systems that enable robots to offload computation, access data, and leverage cloud resources for enhanced capabilities and coordination. For instance, in March 2023, RV Technology, a China-based robotic applications and systems developer, launched the ARCS, a centralized cloud robotic platform powered by Microsoft Azure, to address community needs and support various sectors such as healthcare, smart cities, logistics, and education. ARCS can manage and control robots from multiple brands and is used in fields including rehabilitation and healthcare, providing autonomous and refined care services while also easing the burden on healthcare professionals. ARCS streamlines programming, integration, and data management, paving the way for AI integration and providing tailor-made suggestions through data analysis for sustainability and performance enhancement.



In February 2024, Zebra Technologies, a US-based provider of technology solutions, acquired Matrox Imaging for an undisclosed amount. This strategic acquisition is intended to bolster Zebra's ability to offer comprehensive solutions to its clients in the manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation sectors. By incorporating Matrox's advanced capabilities, Zebra aims to further strengthen its leadership position in the intelligent automation market. Matrox Imaging is a Canadian company known for its innovative machine vision and imaging technology.



Major companies operating in the cloud robotics market include ABB, Microsoft, IBM, C2RO Cloud Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Calvary Automation Robotics, CloudMinds, Fanuc, Google, Hit Robot Group Co Ltd., Huawei Technologies, Kuka, Ortelio, Rapyuta Robotics, Rockwell Automation, V3 Smart Technologies, CNC Robotics, Robocloud, Relativity Space, Arrow Electronics, Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics, Fetch Robotics,Grey Orange, Locus Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Rethink Robotics, Sarcos Robotics, Soft Robotics and Universal Robots.



This report focuses on cloud robotics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

1) By Implementation Type: Peer Based; Proxy Based; Clone Based

2) By Deployment Type: Private Cloud; Public cloud; Hybrid cloud

3) By End-User Industry: Manufacturing; Military and Defense; Retail and E-Commerce; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Other End-User Industries



1) By Peer Based: Collaborative Robotics; Multi-Robot Coordination; Distributed Learning Systems

2) By Proxy Based: Remote Control Robotics; Telepresence Robots; Cloud-Connected Interfaces

3) By Clone Based: Virtual Robot Cloning; Simulation And Testing Environments; Digital Twin Technology



