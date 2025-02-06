United Kingdom Meat Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2028: Key Players Driving the Market are JBS, Nomad Foods and Addo Food Group

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Meat - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK meat sector is expected to grow from GBP11.6 billion ($14.4 billion) in 2023 to GBP12.3 billion ($16.5 billion) in 2028, registering a CAGR of 1.3%. In volume terms, the sector is expected to decline from 2.12 billion kg in 2023 to 2.07 billion kg in 2028, registering a negative CAGR of 0.4%.
Chilled raw packaged meat- whole cuts was the largest category in both value and volume, while Cooked meats - counter is forecast to register the fastest value growth, followed by frozen meat and cooked meats - packaged. Among the distribution channel food & drinks specialists was the largest distribution channel.
Key players driving the market are JBS, Nomad Foods and Addo Food Group.
- Per capita consumption of meat in the UK was lower than the regional but higher than the global levels in 2023.
- The per capita consumption of chilled raw packaged meat- while cuts was higher in the UK compared to other meat categories in 2023
- Food & drinks specialists was the leading distribution channel in the UK meat sector, with a value share of 56.1% in 2023
- Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 66.5% in 2023
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of UK in the Global and Western Europe Markets
- Growth Analysis of UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market
- PCC and PCE of UK Compared to the Global and western Europe Markets
- Sector Deep Dive
- UK Meat Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Cross-Category Comparison - Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Ambient Meat
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Whole Cuts
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Cooked Meats - Counter
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Cooked Meats - Packaged
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Fresh Meat (Counter)
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Frozen Meat
- Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies - Value and Volume Shares
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
- Health & Wellness Analysis
- Health & Wellness Analysis by Category
- Health & Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes
- Health & Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits
- Cross Category Comparison- Products With H&W Vs. Non H&W Claims
- Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
- City Deep Dive
- Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities
- Consumer graphics
- Demographic Analysis
- Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2024
- UK Risk Analysis - Compared to Global and Western Europe Markets
List of 108 countries analyzed to identify the high-potential countries in different regions
