United Kingdom Meat Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2028: Key Players Driving the Market are JBS, Nomad Foods and Addo Food Group

The UK meat sector is expected to grow from GBP11.6 billion ($14.4 billion) in 2023 to GBP12.3 billion ($16.5 billion) in 2028, registering a CAGR of 1.3%. In volume terms, the sector is expected to decline from 2.12 billion kg in 2023 to 2.07 billion kg in 2028, registering a negative CAGR of 0.4%.

Chilled raw packaged meat- whole cuts was the largest category in both value and volume, while Cooked meats - counter is forecast to register the fastest value growth, followed by frozen meat and cooked meats - packaged. Among the distribution channel food & drinks specialists was the largest distribution channel.

Key players driving the market are JBS, Nomad Foods and Addo Food Group.



Per capita consumption of meat in the UK was lower than the regional but higher than the global levels in 2023.

The per capita consumption of chilled raw packaged meat- while cuts was higher in the UK compared to other meat categories in 2023

Food & drinks specialists was the leading distribution channel in the UK meat sector, with a value share of 56.1% in 2023

Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 66.5% in 2023

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

