US Plastic Pipe Market Valued at $21 Billion, with Growth Forecasts to 2033

This industry study analyzes the $21 billion US plastic pipe market. It presents historical sales data (2013, 2018, and 2023) and forecasts (2028 and 2033).
This report analyzes the scope, size, and growth of the US plastic pipe market, including key trends in products resin, markets, and supply and demand. Historical data are provided for 2013, 2018, and 2023 for demand, and forecasts demand for 2028 and 2033. Historical market trends are also addressed. Data is provided in linear feet, dollars, and pounds terms.
Demand by plastic pipe resin is presented for:
- PVC
- HDPE
- PEX
- Fiberglass
- CPVC
- ABS
- Other Plastics
Demand by market is presented for:
- Oil & Natural Gas
- Potable Water
- Storm & Sanitary Sewer
- Conduit
- Industrial Processing
- Drain, Waste, Vent
- Irrigation
- Structural & Mechanical
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Short-Term Plastic Pipe Trends
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors
- Drivers & Restraints
- Supply & Demand
- International Trade
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Products
4. Factors Impacting Plastic Pipe Demand
- Construction Outlook
- Regulations & Industry Standards
- Building Codes
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Reuse
- Water Conservation Efforts
- Technology & Product Innovation
5. Markets
- Demand by Market
- Value
- Linear Feet
- Pounds
- Potable Water
- Storm & Sanitary Sewers
- Conduit
- Industrial Processing
- Drain, Waste, & Vent (DWV)
- Oil & Gas
- Irrigation
- Structural & Mechanical
6. Resins
- Pipe Demand by Resin
- Value
- Linear Feet
- Pounds
- PVC
- HDPE
- PEX
- CPVC
- Fiberglass
- ABS
- Other Resins (Polypropylene, LDPE, & All Other)
- Resin Use in Plastic Pipe
7. Key Suppliers & Market Share
- Industry Composition
- Market Share
