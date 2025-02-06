US Plastic Pipe Market Valued at $21 Billion, with Growth Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Plastic Pipe Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry study analyzes the $21 billion US plastic pipe market. It presents historical sales data (2013, 2018, and 2023) and forecasts (2028 and 2033).

This report analyzes the scope, size, and growth of the US plastic pipe market, including key trends in products resin, markets, and supply and demand. Historical data are provided for 2013, 2018, and 2023 for demand, and forecasts demand for 2028 and 2033. Historical market trends are also addressed. Data is provided in linear feet, dollars, and pounds terms.

Demand by plastic pipe resin is presented for:

PVC

HDPE

PEX

Fiberglass

CPVC

ABS

Other Plastics

Demand by market is presented for:

Oil & Natural Gas

Potable Water

Storm & Sanitary Sewer

Conduit

Industrial Processing

Drain, Waste, Vent

Irrigation

Structural & Mechanical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Short-Term Plastic Pipe Trends

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors

Drivers & Restraints

Supply & Demand

International Trade

Pricing Trends

Competitive Products

4. Factors Impacting Plastic Pipe Demand

Construction Outlook

Regulations & Industry Standards

Building Codes

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Reuse

Water Conservation Efforts

Technology & Product Innovation

5. Markets

Demand by Market

Value

Linear Feet

Pounds

Potable Water

Storm & Sanitary Sewers

Conduit

Industrial Processing

Drain, Waste, & Vent (DWV)

Oil & Gas

Irrigation

Structural & Mechanical

6. Resins

Pipe Demand by Resin

Value

Linear Feet

Pounds

PVC

HDPE

PEX

CPVC

Fiberglass

ABS

Other Resins (Polypropylene, LDPE, & All Other)

Resin Use in Plastic Pipe

7. Key Suppliers & Market Share

Industry Composition

Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxnde0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.