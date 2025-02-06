Veterinary Wound Cleansers Market Share & Growth Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Elanco, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Innovacyn, Axio Biosolutions, Neogen, Pet Natural Remedies, Zoetis and More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Wound Cleansers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal, By Product, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Veterinary Wound Cleansers market size is expected to reach USD 323.81 million in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% from 2025 to 2030. The market includes a variety of products and services designed to promote the effective cleaning, management, and healing of wounds in animals.



Advancements in veterinary science and technology have led to the development of innovative and more effective wound cleanser formulations, enhancing safety and efficacy. The market expansion is further propelled by the growing prevalence of animal injuries and the expanding scope of veterinary services.



Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and veterinary professionals and the widespread adoption of digital platforms for distributing veterinary products support the market's upward trajectory.





Veterinary Wound Cleansers Market Report Highlights

Based on Animal, the companion animal segment dominated the market, capturing a significant revenue share of 59% in 2024, as pet owners prioritize their pets' health. The demand for effective wound care solutions is increasing due to adoption of more veterinary surgeries and chronic condition management. In addition, pets significantly improve mental well-being, with 74% of owners noting enhanced mental health benefits

The traditional cleansers segment held the largest revenue share of 60.8% in 2024. The rising occurrence of animal injuries and an increasing focus on preventive healthcare resulted in a greater demand for conventional wound-cleaning products

Based on end use, the veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 66.7% in 2024. As public awareness regarding animal welfare grows, pet owners are more inclined to seek professional help when their pets sustain injuries. This trend led to increased visits to veterinary clinics and hospitals where wound-cleansing products are utilized extensively during treatment processes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $214.11 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $323.81 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





