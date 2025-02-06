Space Launch Services Market to Reach $46.1 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 13.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Space Launch Services Market by Payload (Satellite, Human Spaceflight, Cargo, Testing Probes, and Stratollites), Launch Platform (Land, Air, Sea), by Service Type (Pre Launch, and Post Launch), Launch Vehicle (Small launch vehicle and Heavy Launch Vehicle), and End User (Government and Military, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the space launch services market was valued at $12.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $46.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6081

Prime determinants of growth

The global space launch services market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increase in government focus on the development of the space exploration industry, growth in the emergence of private sector players, and growth in the development of satellites. Also, growth in focus on price reduction for space launch services and increase in space tourism and commercial space travel are anticipated to provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $12.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $46.1 billion CAGR 13.9 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Payload, Launch Platform, Service Type, Launch Vehicle, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in government focus on the development of the space exploration industry

Growth in the emergence of private sector players

Growth in the development of satellites Opportunities Growth in focus on price reduction for space launch services

Increase in space tourism and commercial space travels Restraints High initial investment associated with space launch services

Growth in space debris hinder the market growth





Buy This Research Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6b6e463aad58e04791ae1a5cb83da2e1



The satellite segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

By payload, the satellite segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to a wide range of applications, and increase in demand from various industries. In addition, expanding satellite constellations for commercial, governmental, and scientific purposes are further driving the growth of the segment. Furthermore, growth in demand for internet and other telecommunication services, especially in remote regions, is further driving the demand for satellites.

However, the human spaceflight segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period owing to advancements in space vehicle design, automation, and safety protocols that have made human spaceflight much safer. In addition, private companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic are actively developing commercial space tourism programs

The land platform to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By launch platform, the land segment accounted for a dominant market share and the highest CAGR in 2023, owing to strong infrastructure, such as launch pads, assembly facilities, fuel storage, and mission control centers. This infrastructure is critical for assembling rockets, fueling, and conducting safety checks, which are difficult and costly to replicate on mobile or offshore platforms. In addition, land platforms offer a stable foundation, thus reducing complexities related to launching from a moving or floating platform.

The pre launch service market to maintain its leadership during the forecast period.

By service type, the pre-launch service segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, owing to pre-launch service including a variety of services including satellite design, trajectory analysis, payload integration, and testing. These services are essential for tailoring each mission to specific customer needs and demands. Moreover, presales services include payload to the launch site, fueling, final inspections, and coordination with launch site operators.

The heavy launch vehicle segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

By launch vehicle, the heavy launch vehicle segment dominated the global market share in 2023, owing to its capacity to carry large payloads, and ability to reach high orbits. Likewise, heavy launch vehicles are essentially used in telecommunications, defense, surveillance, and other interplanetary missions. Moreover, heavy launch vehicles can be more cost-effective per kilogram than multiple smaller launches, as they can carry several satellites or a single massive payload.

The government and military segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

By end user, the government and military segment dominated the global market share in 2023, owing to military satellites providing vital capabilities in imaging, signals intelligence, and reconnaissance, thus allowing governments to monitor global activities, track potential threats, and gather critical intelligence data. Moreover, the government and military satellites provide secure and reliable communication systems that are essential for military operations, especially in remote areas. Satellite-based communication networks enable real-time, encrypted communication between military units, vehicles, and command centers, independent of ground-based infrastructure.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6081

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to North America being home to several major private companies, such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Rocket Lab, which have revolutionized the space launch sector. In 2023, the North American market accounted for close to 50% of the global space launch services, the primary factor driving the market in the region is due to the U.S. government initiatives in fostering the growth of the space launch services market. There are various government agencies such as NASA and the Department of Defense, which are investing heavily in space-based technologies and supporting commercial partnerships. Furthermore, ongoing advancement in space technologies and emergence of private companies in the North American market are anticipated to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Starsem

Antrix Corporation Limited

Rocket Lab USA

SPACEX

United Launch Alliance, LLC.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTD

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

SAFRAN SA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global space launch services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence



