Learning from Death: New Memoir IF WE NEVER MEET AGAIN Imparts Lessons from Working with Hospice Patients

Charleston, SC, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hile the topic of death is generally considered taboo, English teacher turned hospice administrator Matthew Cornett believes there is much to be learned from death. After becoming an empty nester, Cornett left the classroom behind and began a second career in hospice care. And the more time he spent with people as they approached the end of their life, the more he realized that their deaths had meaning. And what emerged from those final moments was something profound. Hoping to make others feel more comfortable when it comes to preparing for and talking about death, he presents a memoir of his journey into the world of hospice care.

In “If We Never Meet Again,” Cornett chronicles his experiences providing compassion and support to hospice patients while adjusting to his new role. Finding inspiration in his patient’s “death stories,” he found himself on an unexpected path of self-discovery. Cornett’s personal reflections on these intimate and emotional interactions encourage readers to reconsider how they view death and dying. “Emerging from life’s final moments, these death stories have taught me so much about how to think and talk about death and have changed the way I live my life,” Cornett says.

“If We Never Meet Again” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Matthew Cornett has published poems and a children’s book. Formerly an English teacher, he taught for twenty-four years in Lexington, Kentucky, where he and his wife raised their two children. After becoming empty nesters in 2019, he and his wife relocated to the coast of South Carolina to start a second career in hospice care. He lives in Myrtle Beach with his wife and pets.

