Disposable Ureteroscope Market Segment Forecasts 2025-2030: Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market to Reach USD 216.7 Million by 2030, Driven by Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The global disposable ureteroscope market size is expected to reach USD 216.7 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the revenue growth is the growing adoption of disposable ureteroscope for minimally invasive surgeries as they are more economically viable, safer, and reduce hospital stays.







Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases due to changes in lifestyle such as reduction in consumption of water, higher intake of alcoholic beverages, and lower physical activities has led to a rise in the conditions requiring such devices for diagnosis and treatment, thereby boosting growth. In addition, an increasing percentage of the obese population also positively impacts revenue growth as they have higher chances of developing kidney stones.



The past few years have witnessed huge improvements in terms of technology and clinical applications. The key participants in the industry are introducing various strategic initiatives to expand their business footprint and gain a competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the introduction of single-use digital flexible ureteroscope has opened new opportunities for the market. For instance, in 2019, Dornier MedTech announced the launch of its disposable, digital ureteroscope named Axis.



On the basis of product, the market is segmented into flexible ureteroscope and rigid ureteroscope. Among them, the flexible ureteroscope holds the largest market share of 89% and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as it allows complete mobility of 180 degrees and also reduces the time frame of the hospital stays.



Based on the end-use, hospitals held a revenue share of 46.4% as patients majorly prefer hospitals for ureteroscopy procedures due to the presence of skilled healthcare professionals and favorable reimbursement policies. However, clinics is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period of 2025 - 2030.



North America dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.3%. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare system and the presence of key players within the region.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $174.9 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $216.7 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Disposable Ureteroscope Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Disposable Ureteroscope: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Disposable Ureteroscope Market Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Flexible Ureteroscope

4.6. Rigid Ureteroscope



Chapter 5. Disposable Ureteroscope Market Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Urolithiasis

5.6. Urethral Strictures

5.7. Kidney Cancer

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Disposable Ureteroscope Market Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Age Group Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market, by Age Group, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Hospitals

6.6. Clinics

6.7. Diagnostic Centers



Chapter 7. Disposable Ureteroscope Market Segment Analysis, By Region, By Product, By Application, By End Use, 2018- 2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Disposable Ureteroscope Market Share by Region, 2024 & 2030:



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Profiles

Boston Scientific

Richard Wolf

Olympus

FUJIFILM Holdings

Karl Storz

Smith & Nephew

PENTAX Medical

Elmed Electronics & Medical Systems

Dornier MedTech

OPCOM

AED.MD

