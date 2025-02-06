Commercial Seeds Market Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Key Players Syngenta, Vilmorin-Mikado, KWS SAAT, Bayer, Dow, Sakata Seed America, TAKII & Co, Corteva, Advanta Seeds & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Seeds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Genetically Modified Seeds Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial seeds market size is estimated to reach USD 138.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing demand for food owing to rising global population is a significant factor driving the market. Moreover, the high yield and cost-effectiveness offered by Genetically Modified (GM) seeds are predicted to propel the product demand.







Reducing areas of arable land owing to urbanization, desertification, and overall deterioration of soil quality. As a result, there is a significant need to increase the yield of the crops that are cultivated in the available land. Moreover, there are regions that face significant challenges in agricultural production owing to increasingly limited access to water resources. These factors are expected to boost adoption of highly efficient GM seeds.



The product guarantees a production, perfectly adapted to new industrial requirements, such as resistance to diseases and insects, shorter production cycles, simultaneous maturity, and homogeneity in production. The potential to replace farm seeds with commercial seeds remains significant in several countries like U.S., where agriculture is in the process of being modernized, and for certain crops in particular, such as wheat.



The commercial seed market is consolidated with top players accounting for significant market share. These players include Monsanto, Syngenta, DowDuPont, and Vilmorin & Cie. Acquisitions and launch of new facilities are the key strategies adopted by these companies.



Commercial Seeds Market Report Highlights

The maize (corn) segment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2025 to 2030 owing to its extensive utilization of the product as animal feed coupled with growing protein consumption in emerging regions

The soybean segment accounted for a leading revenue share in the global market in 2024. The urgent global need for higher crop yield and demand for soybean crops

The demand for commercial cereal seeds, excluding maize, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. A significant proportion of consumers globally prefer non-GMO foods due to concerns over their potential health risks.

Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing requirement of higher yield on the available arable land

Syngenta is a Switzerland-based global agribusiness company focused on agricultural technology and innovation. The company offers products in crop protection, seeds, and biologicals while also providing digital and professional solutions. Syngenta develops technologically advanced seeds to mitigate challenges such as insects, diseases, and unfavorable climatic conditions. The company has over 150 production and R&D sites and has partnered with 90,000 production growers in 35 countries to generate high seed demand.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $85.42 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $138.32 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global





