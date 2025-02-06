AFB Report Spotlights Impact of AI for Disabled People

WASHINGTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Foundation for the Blind released this week a new study spotlighting the impact artificial intelligence (AI) will have on people with disabilities. The study brings together leading experts in the field to gain consensus on top issues and presents guidance that industry, advocates, and government can leverage to ensure the rapidly changing landscape can expand access and inclusion of people with disabilities while avoiding harm.

The report “Empowering or Excluding: Expert Insights on Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for People with Disabilities” synthesizes the opinions of 32 experts spanning the technology industry, government, and relevant nonprofits. The opinions were captured through a series of in-depth interviews and multiple follow-up surveys to help gain consensus among the group. Feedback identified over 30 key areas of agreement, which helped develop the core principles that the report lays out. These principles seek to inform AI developers, advocates, and policymakers on priorities that should be considered around the ongoing development of AI technology.

“Society is at a major turning point in history with the rapid deployment of AI technology, and it's critical that the more than one billion people worldwide living with a disability be included in this opportunity as this technological revolution takes root,” said Stephanie Enyart, AFB chief public policy and research officer. “The experts we approached gave us a deeper understanding of the risks that could stand in the way, and at the same time, they shined a light on how AI can be a catalyst for access and inclusion for those of us living with a disability.”

Breakthroughs in recent years, like autonomous vehicles, have been popular examples of how AI technology can create independence for groups like those living with blindness or low vision. However, AI’s impact covers a wide range of areas across the human experience. The following highlights some of the strongest areas of consensus that were uncovered:

Human auditing of AI decisions in employment is critical.

The tech industry needs more diversity in its industry workforce to recognize AI bias.

Auditing of datasets and models must account for anti-disabled bias alongside bias of race and gender.

AI use cases must also focus on expanding access and inclusion, not just on avoiding harm.

These are just a few examples of where industry, advocates, and government can come together and find common ground. The principles shared in the document provide a blueprint for policies and practices that stakeholders can use to leverage this consensus and gain traction toward maximizing the potential and removing the risk AI presents. The principles span the wide range of areas AI can impact, including education, employment, healthcare, and transportation.

AFB’s Public Policy and Research Institute (PPRI) will hold a webinar on February 19th at noon Eastern, breaking down findings from the report. This webinar will be especially beneficial for innovators involved in developing and deploying AI technologies. Sign up for the PPRI mailing list to stay tuned for other events and research as AFB continues to explore the role AI will play in the lives of people with disabilities. For the complete report, visit www.afb.org/AIResearch.

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive, which is available on the AFB website at www.afb.org.