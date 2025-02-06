Brain Computer Interface Technology Revolutionizing Healthcare, Communication, and Gaming Sectors

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Computer Interface Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global brain computer interface market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.15% from 2025 to 2030.

Brain Computer Interface (BCI) is a revolutionary technology that facilitates direct contact between peripheral electronic devices calibrating the movement and a functional brain in physically challenged people. This system records the brain signal from the sensors that are placed over the scalp or devices implanted in the brain.



Market growth is anticipated to be driven by continuous developments in medical sensors and computational biology. In addition, increasing R&D pertinent to the development of treatment options for chronic conditions, such as cerebrovascular diseases, sleep disorders, brain disorders, and fatal injuries, is further contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, growing R&D investments and the presence of government projects, such as DECODER (European project that used BCI to detect consciousness in non-responsive patients), coupled with the rising focus of major market players on emerging economies, such as Japan and China, are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. The ongoing technological advancements in the field of virtual reality and increasing applications of BCI in the communication, gaming, and entertainment industry are some of the key contributors to the market growth. The technology encompasses a wide array of applications designed to revolutionize the communication, automation, security, and entertainment experience.





Brain Computer Interface Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the non-invasive BCI segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 85.94% in 2024. Technological advancement and increased usage in gaming and entertainment are acting as the key growth contributors for this segment.

On the basis of application, healthcare was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2024. Wide application of BCI technology in the treatment of sleeping disorders, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's is a vital factor contributing to the segment growth.

The military segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increased application of BCI in war zones.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. An increase in disposable income and low-cost manufacturing sites will fuel the regional market growth in the coming years.

The BCI is an emerging technology that is currently at a nascent stage; however, the increasing interest among researchers in collaboration with the government is expected to fuel market growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.44 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.52 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Brain Computer Interface Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Brain Computer Interface Market Analysis Tools

3.2.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.2.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.2.4. Case Studies



Chapter 4. Brain Computer Interface Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Product Type Outlook

4.4. Invasive BCI

4.5. Partially Invasive BCI

4.6. Non Invasive BCI



Chapter 5. Brain Computer Interface Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Indication Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Indication Outlook

5.4. Healthcare

5.5. Smart Home Control

5.6. Communication and control

5.7. Entertainment & Gaming



Chapter 6. Brain Computer Interface Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by End Use Outlook

6.4. Medical

6.5. Military

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Brain Computer Interface Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, By Application, By End Use

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Key company market share/position analysis, 2024

8.4. Company Profiles

Medtronic

g.tec medical engineering

Natus Medical Incorporated

Compumedics Neuroscan

Brain Products

Integra LifeSciences

Advanced Brain Monitoring

EMOTIV

NeuroSky

ANT Neuro

NIRx Medical Technologies

Ripple Neuro.

Neuroelectrics

OpenBCI

COGNIONICS (CGX)

Blackrock Neurotech

Synchron

Neurable

