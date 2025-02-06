KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JANUARY 31, 2025

 | Source: Klépierre Klépierre

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JANUARY 31, 2025(1)

Paris – February 6, 2025

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF JANUARY 31, 2025

Date01/31/2025
Company nameKlépierre
Trading placeEuronext Paris (Compartment A)
MnemonicLI
SymbolsEPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISINFR0000121964
Total number of shares286,861,172
Total number of voting rights 
Number of theoretical voting rights(2)286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,841,787


AGENDA 
February 12, 20252024 full-year earnings (after market close)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS  
Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com 		  

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the premier shopping malls specialist with an exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.9 billion at June 30, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 700 million of visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of January 31, 2025, Klépierre SA owns 1,019,385 of its own shares.
(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

