GUERBET : 2024 revenue.

2024 revenue

Solid growth momentum for the second year in a row

Full-year revenue: €841.1 million, with growth of 9.0% on a like-for-like basis and at CER

This performance was achieved thanks to strong momentum in the Americas (+20.5%) and Asia (+10.1%) and despite the contraction of activity in France

Details on the 2024 financial statements

Expected Restated EBITDA margin close to 14.9%

Free cash flow expected to be slightly negative

Significant improvement in financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA)





Villepinte, February 6, 2025, 5:45 p.m.: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast products and solutions for medical imaging, is publishing its full-year revenue. At 31 December 2024, the Group’s sales totalled €841.1 million, up 7.1% compared with 2023. This change includes an unfavourable currency effect of €12.3 million, mainly due to South American and Asian currencies. At constant exchange rates (CER1), business grew by 8.6% in 2024. At constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, i.e. excluding the urology and Accurate businesses which were sold in July 2024 and January 2025 respectively, growth reached 9.0%. This performance is very close to the annual guidance communicated during the half-year results. It follows another year of remarkable growth of 6.4% at CER in 2023.

Breakdown of consolidated Group revenue (IFRS) by quarter

In € millions



2023



2024



% change



2024

at CER1



% change at CER1 Q1 180.6 194.3 +7.6% 196.5 +8.8% Q2 198.0 224.9 +13.6% 226.8 +14.5% Q3 195.2 201.3 +3.1% 205.8 +5.4% Q4 211.8 220.6 +4.1% 224.3 +5.9% Total 785.7 841.1 +7.1% 853.4 +8.6%

Constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous financial year.

Geographical breakdown of consolidated Group revenue (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

at 31 December 2024 2023



2024



% change



2024

at CER1



% change

at CER Sales in EMEA 347.7 352.4 +1.4% 351.6 +1.1% Sales in the Americas 217.6 255.5 +17.4% 262.1 +20.5% Sales in Asia 213.9 229.0 +7.0% 235.4 +10.1% Total like-for-like 779.2 836.9 +7.4% 849.2 +9.0% Divested businesses (Accurate and urology) 6.5 4.2 - 4.2 - Total 785.7 841.1 +7.1% 853.4 +8.6%

Constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous financial year.

In EMEA, the Group made full-year revenue of €352.4 million, up 1.1% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis. 2024 saw a contraction in activity in France (-11.8%) following the implementation on 1 March 2024 of a new supply management system between distributors and practitioners. For the record, this contraction was nevertheless accompanied by an improvement in the product mix, which limited the impact on the Group’s profitability. Excluding France, growth in the EMEA region was 8.8% at CER.

In the Americas, sales increased by 20.5% at CER and on a like-for-like basis in 2024, driven by higher prices and volumes as well as a remarkable performance in Latin America thanks to significant market share gains. In the Americas as a whole, after exceptional momentum linked to the catch-up at the Raleigh site over three consecutive quarters until mid-2024, Guerbet continued to post double-digit growth (+11.8% in the fourth quarter alone).

In Asia, the Group saw another very strong year, with annual growth of 10.1% at CER and on a like-for-like basis, driven in particular by China (+10.4%). This performance was achieved despite the decline in activity in South Korea, in connection with a major strike by doctors. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Guerbet generated growth in Asia of +9.3%.

Breakdown of consolidated Group revenue (IFRS) by activity

In millions of euros,

at 31 December 2024 2023



2024



% change



2024

at CER1



% change

at CER Diagnostic Imaging 686.3 737.1 +7.4% 748.1 +9.0% MRI 256.9 262.6 +2.2% 264.5 +3.0% X-ray 429.4 474.5 +10.5% 483.6 +12.6% Interventional Imaging 92.9 99.9 +7.5% 101.1 +8.8% Total like-for-like 779.2 836.9 +7.4% 849.2 +9.0% Divested businesses (Accurate and urology) 6.5 4.2 - 4.2 - Total 785.7 841.1 +7.1% 853.4 +8.6%

Constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous financial year.

By activity, sales at CER and on a like-for-like basis in Diagnostic Imaging amounted to €748.1 million at 31 December 2024, up 9.0% (+7.5% in the fourth quarter).

In the IRM division, revenue grew by 3.0% year-on-year at CER and on a like-for-like basis. Growth in this division was hampered by the situation in France, which penalised sales of Dotarem ® in particular. At the same time, there was a continued ramp-up of Elucirem TM sales despite the delay in some markets, particularly in Switzerland where the commercial launch had to be postponed due to a regulatory delay. Excluding the France effect, growth in the IRM division was 9.4%.





division, revenue grew by 3.0% year-on-year at CER and on a like-for-like basis. Growth in this division was hampered by the situation in France, which penalised sales of Dotarem in particular. At the same time, there was a continued ramp-up of Elucirem sales despite the delay in some markets, particularly in Switzerland where the commercial launch had to be postponed due to a regulatory delay. Excluding the France effect, growth in the IRM division was 9.4%. The X-ray division posted full-year growth of 12.6% at CER and on a like-for-like basis, driven by a sustained increase in volumes and prices for both Xenetix® and Optiray®. Over the year, Guerbet’s performance in this activity was driven by both gains in market share and a favourable change in the product mix.





In Interventional Imaging, the Group reached a new sales milestone of €100 million in 2024, with revenue at CER and on a like-for-like basis of €101.1 million. This represented growth of 8.8% over the year (+0.3% in the fourth quarter alone) thanks to the increase in prices and volumes for Lipiodol®, which saw particularly strong growth in vascular embolization.

2024 financial statements: confirmation of expected increase in profitability target

Slightly negative expected free cash flow and significant improvement in financial leverage

The solid growth generated by Guerbet in 2024, despite unprecedented disruptions in the French market, was accompanied by an overall improvement in its product mix and good cost control. The Group therefore is quietly confident it will achieve its profitability target for the 2024 financial year and has even raised this target: the restated EBITDA margin is expected to be close to 14.9%.

At the same time, Guerbet now expects a slightly negative free cash flow level in 2024, due to late payments in France in connection with the new distribution channel. However, a significant improvement in the net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected for the 2024 financial year.

The Group will take the opportunity during the publication of its full-year results, scheduled for 26 March, to specify its financial objectives for the current financial year.

Next event:

Publication of 2024 annual results

26 March 2025 after market close

