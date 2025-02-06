Result of AGM

6 February 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting held at 12:30pm on Thursday 6 February 2025, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 and 14 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

As previously announced, Angela Henderson, Independent Non-Executive Director, did not seek-re-election at the AGM and accordingly resigned from the Company on 6 February 2025.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

ResolutionVotes For*%Votes Against%Total votes validly castTotal votes cast as % of issued share capitalVotes Withheld**
01Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 202415,267,32899.4682,7980.5415,350,1264.19%110,499
02Approve directors’ remuneration report13,778,20190.281,483,4759.7215,261,6764.17%198,949
03Approve the remuneration policy13,693,71390.051,513,7699.9515,207,4824.15%253,143
04Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors15,004,73598.39245,8401.6115,250,5754.17%210,050
05Re-elect David Brock as a director13,086,23786.152,104,27613.8515,190,5134.15%270,112
06Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director13,092,48586.232,091,24113.7715,183,7264.15%276,899
07Re-elect Justin Ward as a director14,491,46896.11587,1783.8915,078,6464.12%381,979
08Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director14,356,92094.39853,8095.6115,210,7294.16%249,896
9Re-elect Busola Sodeinde as a director14,365,12494.58823,8945.4215,189,0184.15%271,607
10To approve the final dividend15,320,71499.7539,0920.2515,359,8064.20%100,819
11To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative14,942,04998.37248,2611.6315,190,3104.15%270,315
12To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary shares14,685,85696.62513,7493.3815,199,6054.15%261,020
13To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash12,125,47681.072,831,03318.9314,956,5094.09%504,116
14To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares14,971,55497.66358,8782.3415,330,4324.19%130,193

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Notes:

As at close of business on 5 February 2025, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 365,665,633 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 365,665,633 shares.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 892 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        