Result of AGM

6 February 2025
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting held at 12:30pm on Thursday 6 February 2025, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.
Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 and 14 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.
As previously announced, Angela Henderson, Independent Non-Executive Director, did not seek-re-election at the AGM and accordingly resigned from the Company on 6 February 2025.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
|Resolution
|Votes For*
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total votes validly cast
|Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
|Votes Withheld**
|01
|Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2024
|15,267,328
|99.46
|82,798
|0.54
|15,350,126
|4.19%
|110,499
|02
|Approve directors’ remuneration report
|13,778,201
|90.28
|1,483,475
|9.72
|15,261,676
|4.17%
|198,949
|03
|Approve the remuneration policy
|13,693,713
|90.05
|1,513,769
|9.95
|15,207,482
|4.15%
|253,143
|04
|Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors
|15,004,735
|98.39
|245,840
|1.61
|15,250,575
|4.17%
|210,050
|05
|Re-elect David Brock as a director
|13,086,237
|86.15
|2,104,276
|13.85
|15,190,513
|4.15%
|270,112
|06
|Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director
|13,092,485
|86.23
|2,091,241
|13.77
|15,183,726
|4.15%
|276,899
|07
|Re-elect Justin Ward as a director
|14,491,468
|96.11
|587,178
|3.89
|15,078,646
|4.12%
|381,979
|08
|Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director
|14,356,920
|94.39
|853,809
|5.61
|15,210,729
|4.16%
|249,896
|9
|Re-elect Busola Sodeinde as a director
|14,365,124
|94.58
|823,894
|5.42
|15,189,018
|4.15%
|271,607
|10
|To approve the final dividend
|15,320,714
|99.75
|39,092
|0.25
|15,359,806
|4.20%
|100,819
|11
|To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative
|14,942,049
|98.37
|248,261
|1.63
|15,190,310
|4.15%
|270,315
|12
|To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary shares
|14,685,856
|96.62
|513,749
|3.38
|15,199,605
|4.15%
|261,020
|13
|To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash
|12,125,476
|81.07
|2,831,033
|18.93
|14,956,509
|4.09%
|504,116
|14
|To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|14,971,554
|97.66
|358,878
|2.34
|15,330,432
|4.19%
|130,193
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
Notes:
As at close of business on 5 February 2025, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 365,665,633 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 365,665,633 shares.
END
