UTR Sports to Host College Championship and Hurd Awards at BNP Paribas Open

Palo Alto, CA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports will host the UTR Sports College Championship on March 14-16, 2025, in Indian Wells, Calif., during the BNP Paribas Open. The collegiate tournament will feature four men’s tennis programs: Baylor University, Pepperdine University, Arizona State University, and Princeton University.

The UTR Sports College Championship is one of many initiatives by UTR Sports to innovate and promote collegiate tennis. Also taking place during the BNP Paribas Open is the unveiling of the 2025 Universal Tennis Foundation Hurd Award recipients on March 9.

Made possible by a generous gift from the Hurd family, the Universal Tennis Foundation Hurd Awards are $100,000 grants given to one male and one female American collegiate player each year to assist in their transition to international tennis competition. Past recipients include Ethan Quinn, Peyton Stearns, Christopher Eubanks, Danielle Collins, JJ Wolf, and Mackenzie McDonald. Applications are open until Feb. 7.

The UTR Sports College Championship offers a unique opportunity for collegiate athletes to compete on the same stage as the world's best professionals, enhancing the visibility of college tennis. The tournament semifinals will be held on March 14 and 15 with the finals and third-place matches scheduled for March 16. All matches will be played in the morning.

"We are excited to bring together these exceptional collegiate teams at such a prestigious venue, and celebrate our 2025 Hurd Award recipients on one of the biggest stages in tennis,” said Chase Hodges, UTR Sports Vice President. "Our goal continues to be elevating college tennis by providing student-athletes unparalleled opportunities to showcase their talents globally."

Pepperdine is looking to secure its fifth straight NCAA tournament appearance, while Arizona State is led by senior Murphy Cassone, who won his first ATP Challenger last fall. Princeton’s squad featured multiple players in the fall NCAA Individual Championships, and Baylor, the NCAA team finalist in 2021, boasts one of the highest-ranked doubles teams in the nation (seniors Marko Miladinovic and Oskar Brostrom Poulsen).

In 2023, UTR Sports hosted the UTR College Match Challenge at the BNP Paribas Open, showcasing a tightly contested dual match where the University of Southern California men’s team edged out Pepperdine University 4-3 in front of more than 1,800 fans. The event was the first of its kind held by UTR Sports and the BNP Paribas Open.

Fans attending the BNP Paribas Open, scheduled from March 2-16, 2025, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, will have access to the UTR Sports College Championship matches and Hurd Awards presentation with a ticket to the respective day. Ticketing information and the full schedule of events are available on the BNP Paribas Open official website.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our renowned ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit www.utrsports.net.