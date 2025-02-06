Regulated information

Nyrstar NV – Update in respect of dissolution or continuation of the Company

6 February 2025 at 18.00 CET

In a press release of 2 May 2024 (link), the Company announced that it would not submit the dissolution or continuation of the Company to the general meeting at that time and that it would revert to this matter at the earliest after a decision by the Antwerp Commercial Court, Turnhout division on the petition for interim measures filed by certain minority shareholders on 11 March 2024.

As announced in a press release on 9 January 2025 (link), the Antwerp Commercial Court, Turnhout division, established that that there are currently no indications that the Company’s board of directors is not functioning properly and decided to postpone the assessment on the merits of the request to appoint a provisional administrator in the Company until after a ruling by both the FSMA Sanctions Committee as well as the Council Chamber or the Indictment Chamber.

Given the above, the Company does not deem it in the best interest of the Company at this stage to submit the dissolution or the continuation of the Company to the general meeting of shareholders. The Company will assess whether this position is to be reconsidered in the corporate interest of the Company, including if and when there are any further developments. If the Company would reconsider its position, it will provide an update.

