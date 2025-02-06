Girl Scout Cookie Booths Open Today – Find Cookies in Your Local Community!

Northern California customers can support local Girl Scouts at cookie booths through March 16





ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over— Girl Scouts of Northern California announced that in-person cookie sales are back! While consumers across Northern California can continue to order their favorite Girl Scout Cookies online at ilovecookies.org , they can also visit local cookie booths starting today to support Girl Scouts directly. The 2025 Northern California cookie season will run through March 16, and all cookie flavors are $7 per box.

Every cookie box purchase funds Girl Scout adventures throughout the year, including camping trips, service projects, and community impact initiatives.

“The excitement of in-person cookie sales is something our Girl Scouts and community members look forward to every year,” said Mary-Jane Strom, Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California. “Our Cookie Program serves as a powerful tool. Girl Scouts develop essential skills in goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Every purchase funds their dreams and fuels their journey toward leadership and impact.”

More than 16,000 Girl Scouts across Northern California will participate in the largest entrepreneurial program in the world, aiming to sell 4.3 million packages of cookies. The 2025 cookie lineup features a variety of beloved flavors, including Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®. As a bittersweet farewell, this will be the final season for the Toast-yay!® to make way for future innovations.

Find a Cookie Booth Near You

Starting today, consumers can locate the closest cookie booths at ilovecookies.org . No matter how you get your cookies, you’ll support local Girl Scouts on their mission to make the world a better place.

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California serves over 46,000 youth and adult volunteers across 19 countries from Gilroy to the Oregon border. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and create change on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit www.gsnorcal.org .

Media Contact:

Rebekah Kapfer

rkapfer@gsnorcal.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/419e52ba-2fc5-492f-9dac-3c0efe5d1d6a