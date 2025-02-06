Deadline Alert: Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 24, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Transocean Ltd. (“Transocean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RIG ) securities between October 31, 2023 and September 2, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On September 3, 2024, before the market opened, Transocean announced “as part of the Company’s effort to dispose of non-strategic assets” it had agreed to sell the Development Driller III and the Discoverer Inspiration and associated assets for an aggregate $342 million. The Company further announced that the sales would result in an estimated third-quarter non-cash charge of up to $645 million associated with the impairment of said assets. Otherwise stated, the Company’s expected proceeds from the sale of the Development Driller III and the Discoverer Inspiration, was only approximately half the impairment the Company was required to take for the sale.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.42, or 8.86%, to close at $4.32 per share on September 3, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Discoverer Inspiration and the Development Driller III were considered non-strategic assets; (2) the Company’s recorded asset valuations were overstated; (3) as a result, the Company would take nearly twice the vessels’ sale price in impairment if sold; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Transocean securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 24, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

