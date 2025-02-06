Digital Assets Backoffice Tech Company Formidium Launches CryptoTax360 For Tax Data Calculations and Forms

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pioneer in accounting and tax reporting solutions for digital assets, Formidium Corp, based in Chicago, Illinois has launched its portal CryptoTax360.io. It’s an extensive platform designed to simplify digital asset and cryptocurrency tax reporting. With its powerful automated tools, seamless integrations, and robust reporting, CryptoTax360.io makes capital gain/loss calculations and tax forms preparation quick and effortless for crypto traders, enthusiasts, and industry professionals.

Crypto tax reporting has long been a headache for investors and traders, largely due to the complexity of digital asset transactions. From navigating multiple wallets and exchanges to calculating capital gains and losses across varied transaction types—staking, margin trading, and DeFi activities—the process can be overwhelming. Adding to the challenge, tax reporting requirements leave no room for error. Manual reporting increases the risk of mistakes, consumes hours of effort, and leaves users frustrated, especially during tax season.

CryptoTax360.io steps in to streamline this process. Designed with simplicity and comprehensive coverage in mind, the platform eliminates the tedious aspects of crypto tax reporting through automated tools and seamless integrations. Users can consolidate data across exchanges, wallets, and DeFi protocols effortlessly. The platform offers capital gain/loss calculations using multiple methods like FIFO, LIFO, HIFO, and more.

CryptoTax360.io offers an instant generation of forms like Schedule D and Form 8949, streamlining the tax preparation process. Its robust dashboard provides insights into portfolio performance, helping users stay organized without stress.

“Crypto tax reporting has always been a daunting task due to the complexity of digital asset transactions’ bookkeeping, financial reporting and tax reporting. Managing multiple wallets, exchanges, and varied transaction types, can feel overwhelming. Our goal with CryptoTax360 is to eliminate this frustration by providing a seamless and effortless reporting solution for everyone.” said Nitin Somani, Co-Founder of Formidium.

Crypto Tax Reporting with CryptoTax360 in 3 Easy Steps:

1️. Effortless Trade Imports – Seamlessly connect wallets and exchanges via API, public addresses, or by uploading files directly.

2️. Comprehensive Portfolio Insights – Review auto-synced transactions, dashboards, and gain and loss breakdowns for complete transparency.

3️. Quick Report Generation – Instantly generate and export tax-filing-ready reports in PDF or Excel formats, making tax preparation smooth and stress-free.

About CryptoTax360.io

Cryptotax360.io is a technology platform developed by Formidium Corp, provides a 360-degree view of cryptocurrency trades, transactions, tax and portfolio reporting. Whether you’re an individual investor, professional trader, or CPA, CryptoTax360.io provides seamless integrations, automated tax data calculations, and portfolio reporting. CryptoTax360 transforms tax season into a stress-free experience. Visit www.cryptotax360.io for more information and to sign up.

About Formidium

Formidium is a pioneer in digital assets accounting and tax reporting. Since 2016, the firm has built a global presence with offices in the U.S., India, Canada, and Singapore, supporting over 600 client relationships. It’s cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform enables automated workflows, real-time data access, and modular capabilities for seamless growth.

Media Contact

Krishna Priya Gupta

info@cryptotax360.io