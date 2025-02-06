US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Forecast, Regional Share and Growth Opportunities - US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Set for Notable Growth, Reaching US$ 20.24 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type [Dog Snacks and Cat Snacks], Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US and Europe pet snacks and treats market size is projected to reach US$ 20.24 billion by 2031 from US$ 33.09 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2031.



Companies are capitalizing on the trend of owners prioritizing pets' health and wellness by developing snacks that mirror human dietary preferences for organic, grain-free, and high-protein products. Manufacturers such as W.F. Young and Petcurean are launching treats with functional benefits such as dental health, joint support, and digestive aids that add value and appeal to health-conscious pet owners seeking more than indulgence for their pets. For instance, in March 2024, W.F. Young, the parent company of several pet care brands like Absorbine and The Missing Link, launched a line of functional, plant-based dog treats Honest to Goodness Plant Snacks.



In addition, a few of the major manufacturers of pet snacks and treats are expanding their brand portfolios by acquiring smaller, innovative companies or merging with other established entities. This approach allows them to develop new products with the help of existing technologies, thereby enhancing their market presence and competitiveness. In September 2022, Voff Premium Pet Food announced its acquisition of Nova Dog Chews - a European manufacturer of dog chews, treats, and snacks. The acquisition expands Voff's portfolio of natural, premium pet food products.



Similarly, according to a report from Just Food, Mars is planning to invest US$ 140 million (€130 million) in its French sites to enter new geographic markets and cater to different customer demands. According to the company, it will increase production capacity across its four French units - the two pet care arms of Mars Petcare and Royal Canin, as well as Mars Food and the confectionery-focused Mars Wrigley. By enhancing their manufacturing infrastructure in other countries and regions, these players can expand popular pet food and treats brands' presence, ensuring a steady product supply to retailers and consumers across various countries.



Moreover, many companies are investing heavily in effective marketing strategies, including social media campaigns, influencer partnerships, and targeted advertising, to build brand loyalty and reach a wider audience. For instance, in February 2024, Pet food manufacturer Pets Choice invested ~US$ 621 thousand (£500 thousand) in a new multi-channel campaign to generate awareness for its growing cat and dog food brand, Webbox Naturals. Thus, strategic developments, such as product innovation, brand expansion, and enhanced marketing, by key players drive the US and Europe pet snacks and treats market.

Based on product type, the US and Europe pet snacks and treats market is divided into dog snacks and cat snacks. Dog snacks segmented is further categorized into biscuits and cookies, jerky, sticks, strips, chew bones, ring treats, other dog snacks. The dog snacks segment holds a significant market share in 2023. The dog snacks segment is a prominent and rapidly expanding component of the US and Europe pet snacks and treats market. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the variety and sophistication of available dog snacks. This market segment encompasses a broad range of products, including training treats, dental chews, and functional snacks designed to provide specific health benefits related to joint health, digestion, and skin and coat conditions. As dog owners become more attentive to their pets' health and well-being, they are increasingly opting for pet snacks that offer nutritional value and are delicious to taste.



Based on flavor, the market is categorized into chicken, beef, lamb, seafood, vegetables, fruits, and others. Fruits segment expected to register highest CAGR in the US and Europe pet snacks and treats market. Fruit-flavored snacks and treats appeal to both dogs and cats, offering a range of treats that incorporate the flavors and nutritional benefits of different fruits. The growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with fruits is a primary factor contributing to the growth of the fruit flavor segment. Fruits are rich in essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, supporting overall health, boosting the immune system, and aiding digestion.



Pet owners seeking to provide a balanced diet for their pets are increasingly purchasing fruit-flavored treats to introduce these beneficial nutrients into their pets' diets. The natural sweetness of fruits also makes these treats highly palatable and enjoyable for pets. The rising adoption of fruit-flavored snacks and treats aligns with the broader natural and holistic pet care trend. Consumers are increasingly purchasing products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and fillers. Fruits such as apples, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas are commonly used in these treats, offering a natural and wholesome ingredient profile. Brands that emphasize the use of real, minimally processed fruits can particularly appeal to health-conscious pet owners who prioritize transparency and quality in their pets' food.



Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Online retail segment expected to register the highest CAGR in the US and Europe pet snacks and treats market. Online retail platforms provide a convenient and accessible shopping experience. Customers can browse varieties of pet snacks and treats from their homes without visiting physical stores. Additionally, online retailers often offer an incredible range of products, allowing customers to choose desired products as per their preferences. Moreover, online platforms provide detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and product images, which assist shoppers in making well-informed decisions. Also, the competitive pricing shown by online retailers makes it an attractive channel for product distribution, as customers are able to compare prices of products from different brands and find best deals that suit their budget and other preferences.



J M Smucker Co, Shameless Pets, Nestle, Nature's Diet, General Mills, Interquell, VAFO Group, Purrform, Scrumbles, Mars, Colorado Pet Treats, Mera - The Petfood Family, Schell & Kampeter, United Petfood, and RUPP FOOD Austria are among the key players operating in the US and European pet snacks and treats market.



The overall US and European pet snacks and treats market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the US and European pet snacks and treats market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2023 20.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2031 33.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Europe, United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Market Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Average Retail Price Range - By Product Type



5. US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Number of Pet Owners

5.2.2 Rising Strategic Developments by Key Players

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations on Pet Food Manufacturing, Labeling, and Distribution

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Rising Preference for E-Commerce Platforms

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Growing Interest in Sustainable, Organic, and Premium Products with Innovative Flavors

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Analysis

6.1 US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Forecast and Analysis



7. US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Analysis - by Product Type

7.1 Dog Snacks

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Dog Snacks: US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

7.1.2.1 Biscuits and Cookies

7.1.2.2 Jerky

7.1.2.3 Sticks

7.1.2.4 Strips

7.1.2.5 Chew Bones

7.1.2.6 Ring Treats

7.1.2.7 Other Dog Snacks

7.2 Cat Snacks

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Cat Snacks: US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2.2.1 Crunchies

7.2.2.2 Lickable Treats

7.2.2.3 Jerky

7.2.2.4 Pillows

7.2.2.5 Other Cat Snacks



8. US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Analysis - by Flavor

8.1 Chicken

8.2 Beef

8.3 Lamb

8.4 Seafood

8.5 Vegetables

8.6 Fruits

8.7 Others



9. US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Specialty Stores

9.3 Online Retail

9.4 Others



10. US and Europe Pet Snacks and Treats Market - Country Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Organic Growth Strategies

12.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies



13. Company Profiles

J M Smucker Co

Shameless Pets

Nestle

Nature's Diet

General Mills

Interquell

VAFO Group

Purrform Limited

Scrumbles

Mars

Colorado Pet Treats

mera - The Petfood Family

Schell & Kampeter

United Petfood

RUPP FOOD Austria

Irish Dog Foods Limited

Rondo Food

Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd

Ava's Pet Palace

Butcher's Pet Care Limited

Scholtus Special Products

Wellness Pet Company

Addiction Foods

Smart Cookie Dog Treats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fec8f

