Airport Retailing Opportunities, Growth Trends and Strategic Analysis 2025-2030 - Shift Towards Personalized Shopping Experiences Drives Adoption of AI and Data Analytics

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Retailing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Retailing was valued at US$46.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$68.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the airport retailing market is driven by several factors, reflecting changes in technology, consumer behavior, and the broader travel industry. One of the primary drivers is the increase in global air travel, with more passengers passing through airports each year, leading to higher retail footfall.

The adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI, AR, VR, and mobile payment solutions, enhances the shopping experience and drives consumer engagement. The shift towards experiential and personalized retailing is attracting more passengers to airport shops, as they seek unique products and memorable experiences. Additionally, the integration of local and artisanal products expands the addressable market opportunity by appealing to travelers interested in authentic and culturally significant items.

The focus on sustainability and eco-friendly products also generates demand among environmentally conscious consumers. Finally, strategic partnerships between airports and leading retail brands strengthen the business case for expanding and enhancing airport retail spaces, ensuring continued market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Airport Retailing market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product Type (Perfumes & Cosmetics, Liquor & Tobacco, Fashion & Accessories, Food & Beverage, Other Product Types); Airport Size (Large, Medium, Small); Distribution Channel (Specialty Retailers, Direct Retailers, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Perfumes & Cosmetics segment, which is expected to reach US$25.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The Liquor & Tobacco segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $12.0 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $14.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Autogrill S.p.A., Bahrain Duty Free Shop, DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Dufry AG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Airport Retailing Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this Airport Retailing market report include:

Autogrill S.p.A.

Bahrain Duty Free Shop

DFS Group Ltd.

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry AG

Duty Free Americas, Inc.

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

Lagardere Travel Retail

Le Bridge Duty Free (Moldova)

Przedsibiorstwo Handlu Zagranicznego Baltona S.A.

Regstaer

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $46.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Airport Retailing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Global Air Travel Spurs Growth in Airport Retail

Adoption of Advanced Technologies Propels Innovation in Airport Retailing

Experiential Retailing Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Integration of Local and Artisanal Products Throws the Spotlight on Authenticity

Focus on Health and Wellness Generates Demand for Organic and Eco-Friendly Products

Shift Towards Personalized Shopping Experiences Drives Adoption of AI and Data Analytics

Contactless Payment Solutions Enhance Convenience and Security

Pop-Up Stores and Interactive Retail Spaces Generate Interest and Engagement

Impact of Mobile Apps and Digital Kiosks on Seamless Shopping

Use of AR and VR Technologies to Create Immersive Retail Experiences

Increased Focus on Cultural Heritage in Retail Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izcjoa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment