Growth Trends in North America's Biochar Market to 2031, Featuring Analysis of Airex Energy, Black Owl Biochar, Biochar Now, Phoenix Energy, BioForceTech Corporation & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biochar Market Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis: By Form, Production Technology, Feedstock, Sales Channel, Packaging Type, Application, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America biochar market is anticipated to grow from US$ 13.92 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 19.44 million by 2031; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031.







As North America strives to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and meet climate change mitigation goals, biochar production as a form of energy generation aligns with these objectives. The integration of biochar production with energy systems can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing traditional energy sources with cleaner, carbon-neutral alternatives.



Additionally, the use of biomass feedstocks, which might otherwise be discarded or left to decompose, provides a sustainable approach to managing waste while producing valuable energy. This trend is supported by government policies focused on renewable energy development and carbon reduction. As advancements in pyrolysis technology make biochar production more efficient and cost-effective, its role as an energy source is expanding, contributing to the growth of biochar market in North America.



Agriculture is one of the major application areas for biochar. In recent years, the interest in using biochar in agriculture has been increasing due to the beneficial properties of this material. The application of biochar to temperate soil can improve a variety of soil health indicators. Soil health is the capacity of the soil to function as a living system to sustain biological productivity and maintain environmental quality. Biochar has the potential to retain soil nutrients such as ammonium, nitrate, and phosphorus; this effect is most readily observed in light-textured soils. It also helps improve soil fertility status and increase crop productivity. Further, soil degradation is a major concern in agriculture globally.



Some of the key players operating in the North America biochar market are Airex Energy Inc; Black Owl Biochar; Biochar Now, LLC; Phoenix Energy; BioForceTech Corporation; Olivketts Global Energy Ltd.; American BioChar Co; Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation; Genesis Enterprises, Inc; and BioChar6. Players operating in the market are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers' requirements.



Reasons to Buy

Progressive industry trends in the North America biochar market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the North America biochar market from 2021 to 2031

Estimation of the demand for biochar across various countries

Porter's five forces analysis provide a 360-degree view of the North America biochar market

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and the demand for biochar in the North America scenario.

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the North America biochar market.

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest concerning the North America biochar market growth

The North America biochar market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the North America biochar market as well as its dynamics in the industry

The North America biochar market size in different countries with promising growth opportunities

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $19.44 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation

3.2.2 Macro-economic factor analysis

3.2.3 Developing base number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country level data



4. North America Biochar Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Materials

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors/Suppliers

4.3.4 End Users

4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.4.1 List of Vendors



5. North America Biochar Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 North America Biochar Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Biochar in Agriculture

5.2.2 Rise in Adoption of Biochar for Energy Production

5.2.3 Supportive Government Policies

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Production Costs Associated with Biochar

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing Focus on Organic Farming

5.4.2 Rising Use of Biochar in Wastewater Management

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Rising Focus on Sustainability

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. North America Biochar Market Analysis

6.1 North America Biochar Market Volume (Tons), 2021-2031

6.2 North America Biochar Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Tons)

6.3 North America Biochar Market Revenue (US$ Thousand), 2021-2031

6.4 North America Biochar Market Forecast and Analysis (US$ Thousand)

7. North America Biochar Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Form

7.1 Granular

7.2 Powder

7.3 Pellets

8. North America Biochar Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Production Technology

8.1 Pyrolysis

8.2 Gasification

8.3 Others

9. North America Biochar Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Feedstock

9.1 Woody Biomass

9.2 Agricultural Waste

9.3 Animal Manure

9.4 Others

10. North America Biochar Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Sales Channel

10.1 B2B

10.2 B2C

11. North America Biochar Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Packaging Type

11.1 Small Packages (Less Than 2 kg)

11.2 Medium Packages (2 to 10 Kg)

11.3 Large Packages (450 - 900 Kg)

11.4 Bulk Packages (More Than 900 Kg)

12. North America Biochar Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Application

12.1 Agriculture

12.2 Animal Feed

12.3 Water Treatment

12.4 Electricity Generation

12.5 Others

13. North America Biochar Market - Country Analysis

13.1 North America

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

15. Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 New Product Launches

15.3 Partnerships

15.4 Expansions

16. Company Profiles

16.1 Airex Energy Inc.

16.2 Black Owl Biochar

16.3 Biochar Now, LLC

16.4 Phoenix Energy

16.5 BioForceTech Corporation

16.6 Olivketts Global Energy Ltd.

16.7 American BioChar Co

16.8 Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

16.9 Genesis Enterprises, Inc

16.10 BioChar6

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20qq4m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment