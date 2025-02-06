Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis 2025-2030, Featuring Clara International Beauty Group, INGLOT Cosmetics, Martha Tilaar Group, Saaf Skincare, The Halal Cosmetics Company & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Cosmetics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Halal Cosmetics was valued at US$69.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$152.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several key factors are driving the rapid growth of the halal cosmetics market, including the expanding global Muslim population, the rising demand for ethical and sustainable beauty products, increasing disposable incomes in emerging markets, and the growing awareness of halal certification and clean beauty trends. First and foremost, the global Muslim population is the primary driver of the halal cosmetics market. As the Muslim community grows, particularly in regions like the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa, so does the demand for halal-certified beauty products. These consumers prioritize products that align with their religious beliefs, and as more halal-certified brands enter the market, Muslim consumers are offered a greater variety of beauty options that cater to their specific needs.



The rising demand for ethical and sustainable beauty products is another significant factor fueling the growth of the halal cosmetics market. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that are cruelty-free, free from harmful chemicals, and produced in environmentally responsible ways. Halal cosmetics naturally align with these values, as they are produced according to strict ethical guidelines that prohibit animal testing, harmful ingredients, and unethical practices. This overlap between halal principles and broader ethical consumerism trends has expanded the market for halal beauty products beyond the Muslim community, attracting a wide range of consumers who prioritize clean, ethical, and sustainable beauty.



The increase in disposable incomes in emerging markets, particularly in countries with large Muslim populations, is also contributing to the growth of the halal cosmetics market. As economies in regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa continue to grow, more consumers are able to afford premium beauty products, including halal-certified options. These regions have a growing middle class with a strong desire for products that align with their religious beliefs and ethical values, making them prime markets for halal beauty brands. The combination of rising purchasing power and a desire for high-quality, religiously compliant products has created a robust demand for halal cosmetics in these regions.



Growing awareness and education about halal certification and clean beauty are also driving market expansion. As more consumers become informed about the benefits of halal-certified cosmetics - such as purity, safety, and ethical production - there is an increasing willingness to pay for products that meet these standards. Halal certification has become a symbol of trust and quality for consumers, providing assurance that the product adheres to rigorous standards of cleanliness, safety, and ethics. This awareness is further boosted by marketing efforts from halal beauty brands, as well as the availability of apps and online platforms that allow consumers to verify the halal status of products.



The influence of social media and beauty influencers is another factor driving the growth of the halal cosmetics market. Beauty influencers, particularly those who promote ethical and clean beauty, are increasingly featuring halal-certified products in their content, which raises awareness and interest among their followers. Social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok are powerful tools for showcasing the benefits of halal cosmetics and introducing new products to a global audience. This exposure has played a significant role in expanding the market, particularly among younger consumers who are more inclined to follow beauty trends and seek out innovative, ethical products.



Finally, the rise of e-commerce and global retail platforms has made halal cosmetics more accessible to consumers worldwide. Online shopping platforms allow consumers to easily access halal beauty products, regardless of their geographic location. This accessibility has helped halal beauty brands reach new markets and grow their customer base, contributing to the overall expansion of the market.



In conclusion, the growth of the halal cosmetics market is driven by the expanding global Muslim population, increasing demand for ethical and sustainable beauty products, rising disposable incomes in emerging markets, greater awareness of halal certification, and the influence of social media and e-commerce. As consumers continue to seek out beauty products that align with their values - whether those values are religious, ethical, or health-focused - the demand for halal cosmetics is expected to grow, making these products an increasingly important part of the global beauty industry.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Halal Cosmetics market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Segment (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances); Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Halal Personal Care Products segment, which is expected to reach US$64.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.1%. The Halal Color Cosmetics segment is also set to grow at 13.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $17.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.1% CAGR to reach $37.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Clara International Beauty Group, INGLOT Cosmetics, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, LIASARI SDN. BHD., Martha Tilaar Group and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Halal Cosmetics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this Halal Cosmetics market report include:

Clara International Beauty Group

INGLOT Cosmetics

Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

LIASARI SDN. BHD.

Martha Tilaar Group

OnePure LLC

Paragon Cosmetics Pty. Ltd.

Saaf Skincare

SirehEmas Marketing Sdn. Bhd.

The Halal Cosmetics Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $69.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $152.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Halal Cosmetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Muslim Population Drives Demand for Halal-certified Cosmetics

Expanding Halal Certifications for Beauty Products Spurs Market Adoption

Role of E-commerce and Online Platforms in Expanding Halal Cosmetic Sales

Impact of Religious and Cultural Sensitivities on Product Formulation and Branding

Expansion of Halal Cosmetics in Emerging Markets with Growing Consumer Spending

Role of Social Media Influencers and Bloggers in Promoting Halal Beauty Products

Growth in Demand for Cruelty-free, Vegan, and Halal Cosmetics Aligns with Consumer Values

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57fhx0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment