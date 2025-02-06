India Cigarettes Market Research 2018-2028: UAE Leads Exports, Singapore Leads Imports, ITC Leads the Competition

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian cigarettes category accounted for a value share of 2% and 3.5%, respectively, in the global and Asia-Pacific markets in 2023. Per capita expenditure of cigarettes stood at $11.5 in 2023 in India, which was higher than the global level ($110) and regional ($113.7) levels. Smoking prevalence among Indians stood at 8.6% in 2023, with 15.7% men and 1.1% women categorized as smokers.



Key Highlights

Per capita expenditure of cigarettes was lower in India than at the global and regional levels in 2023

UAE was the leading exporter of cigarettes to India

Singapore was the largest importer of cigarettes from India

Tobacco specialists was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category in India

ITC was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Report Scope



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the cigarettes category in India, as part of the analyst's global coverage of the category. It includes analysis on the following:

Market Context: The report provides comparative analysis of the value shares of India in the Asia-Pacific and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in India is also compared with the Asia-Pacific and global levels.

Market Size and Structure: The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides analysis for cigarettes by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2018-28. The section also includes value analysis of segments, value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under cigarettes category for the period 2018-28.

Production and Trade: It covers production, imports, and exports of the country in the cigarettes category.

Taxation and Prices: It covers taxation and prices in the country and effects in the cigarettes category.

Retail Distribution: It analyzes the leading distribution channels at category level in 2023. The consumer reports cover the following distribution channels: convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, tobacco specialists, and other general retailers.

Manufacturers and Brands: The report provides analysis on leading companies by category in 2023 and analyzes the market share.

Packaging: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (for 2018-28) of various pack materials, pack types, and primary outer types used in the cigarettes sector.

Smoking Population: The report covers consumption of cigarettes by gender in India.

Operating Constraints: The report cover the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in India.

Prospects and Forecasts: The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category.

Macroeconomic analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in India, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.

Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2018-28. Distribution channel and company data is of 2023

Reasons to Buy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes - prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and identify where to compete.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ITC

Godfrey Phillips India

VST Industries

Dalmia Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6srvt7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.