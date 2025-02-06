Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Meadowlark New Home Community in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Meadowlark, a low-maintenance community offering both single-family homes and townhomes in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model home located at 2615 Wilkinson Pike in Murfreesboro.

Meadowlark is nestled in a prime location near Clari Park and The Avenue, providing residents with easy access to vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment options—many of which are within walking distance. Meadowlark features two home collections: 77 townhomes priced from the low $400,000s and 27 single-family homes priced from the low $500,000s. Each thoughtfully crafted home design features elegant architecture, versatile floor plans ideal for modern living, and two-car garages. The community also offers low-maintenance living with lawn maintenance and trash removal included.

Meadowlark is located off the Medical Center Parkway interchange of Interstate 24 and is assigned to the top-rated Rutherford County School District. Residents will enjoy strolling along the walking trails and gathering with neighbors and friends at the inviting community pavilion and fire pits. Incorporated into the community design is a striking outdoor sculpture by local artist and Middle Tennessee State University Associate Professor of Art and Design, Michael Baggarly.





“Our new Meadowlark community showcases the wide array of luxury home designs that Toll Brothers offers in this area,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “With beautiful homes offering Designer Appointed Features and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations.”

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available at Meadowlark, allowing buyers the opportunity to purchase a new home on a timeline that suits their needs. A wide array of personalization options are also available through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The professionally designed Goldfinch single-family model home is now open daily for tours. A second townhome model is currently under construction and is anticipated to open this summer. For more information on Meadowlark and Toll Brothers communities throughout Tennessee, call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dca3bc6-4567-421e-8b34-a46a2c659782

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c098fcac-e3c2-4723-9be4-905d0283f476

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)