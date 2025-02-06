Exfoliators and Scrubs Strategic Business Report 2025-2030: Innovations in Natural and Biodegradable Exfoliants Gaining Market Popularity

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exfoliators and Scrubs - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Exfoliators and Scrubs was valued at US$4.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2024-2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the exfoliators and scrubs market is driven by several factors, including the rising consumer demand for effective skincare solutions, the growing popularity of clean beauty products, and increasing awareness about the benefits of exfoliation. One of the primary drivers is the shift in consumer behavior towards more comprehensive and tailored skincare routines. As skincare has become a top priority for many individuals, exfoliators and scrubs have gained prominence as essential products that offer immediate results in improving skin texture and radiance. Consumers are more educated than ever about skincare ingredients and their benefits, leading to higher demand for products that deliver noticeable improvements in skin health. This has also led to the rise of targeted exfoliating products, designed for specific concerns such as acne, aging, or hyperpigmentation, which has further driven market growth.





The movement toward clean and eco-conscious beauty is another significant factor contributing to the expansion of the exfoliator and scrub market. As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable and environmentally friendly products, brands are responding by offering exfoliators that use natural, non-toxic ingredients and biodegradable exfoliants. The ban on microbeads has accelerated the innovation of more sustainable alternatives, making natural exfoliants more prevalent in the market. Additionally, there is a growing demand for chemical exfoliants, particularly those featuring natural acids and enzymes, which provide a gentler yet effective exfoliation experience. These products appeal to consumers who are looking for safer, more environmentally conscious options without compromising on results.



Finally, the increasing popularity of spa-like self-care routines at home has contributed to the rise of exfoliators and scrubs in the beauty market. As more consumers seek to recreate professional treatments at home, exfoliating scrubs and masks have become go-to products for achieving smooth, glowing skin without the need for a trip to the spa. Brands have capitalized on this trend by offering luxurious, sensorial exfoliating products that provide both physical and emotional benefits, enhancing the overall self-care experience. These factors, combined with the continued innovation in formulation and sustainability, are driving significant growth in the exfoliator and scrub market, positioning it for continued expansion as consumers prioritize effective, eco-friendly skincare solutions.



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.6% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 43 major companies featured in this Exfoliators and Scrubs market report include:

100 Percent Pure

A DrBrand Pte. Ltd.

Alya Skin Pty. Ltd.

Amway Corporation

Ausmarc Pty Limited

AWE Cosmeceuticals

Barbieri Uniti Srl

Blissworld Inc.

Caribbean Natural Products, Inc.

Chanel SA

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Consumer Interest in Skin Care Routines Boosting Demand for Exfoliators and Scrubs

Innovations in Natural and Biodegradable Exfoliants Gaining Market Popularity

Rising Awareness of the Benefits of Regular Skin Exfoliation

Expansion of Male Grooming Products Including Exfoliators

Future Directions: Microbead-free Exfoliators Following Environmental Concerns

Global Expansion of Beauty and Personal Care Markets Influencing Product Offerings

