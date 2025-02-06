Trends Shaping the Hedge Trimmers Market, 2025-2030: Featuring Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, STIHL, The Toro Company & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hedge Trimmers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hedge Trimmers was valued at US$3.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Blount International, Inc., Echo, Inc., Emak SpA, Greenworks Tools, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the hedge trimmer market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, rising interest in home gardening, and an increasing demand for sustainable landscaping solutions. One of the primary drivers is the surge in home gardening and outdoor living trends, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where more homeowners are investing time and resources into creating and maintaining attractive outdoor spaces. As more people take on gardening as a hobby, the demand for user-friendly, efficient tools like hedge trimmers has risen sharply, particularly among DIY enthusiasts looking to maintain their gardens without professional help.



Technological advancements in battery-powered hedge trimmers have also contributed significantly to market growth. As lithium-ion batteries become more powerful and affordable, cordless hedge trimmers are offering longer run times, faster charging, and the freedom of movement that traditional corded models cannot provide. These models are appealing to both homeowners and professionals who need reliable, portable tools for large properties or intricate landscaping tasks. Furthermore, as cities and residential neighborhoods increasingly regulate noise levels and emissions, the demand for quieter, more environmentally friendly hedge trimmers has grown, pushing manufacturers to develop models that meet these expectations.



The growing awareness of sustainability and environmental responsibility is another key factor fueling the hedge trimmer market. With the push towards reducing carbon footprints and promoting eco-friendly gardening practices, many consumers are opting for electric and battery-powered hedge trimmers over gas-powered alternatives. These models offer the advantage of zero emissions, lower noise pollution, and reduced energy consumption, aligning with the global movement towards greener technologies. As regulations surrounding emissions and noise pollution tighten in urban areas, this shift towards more sustainable landscaping tools is expected to continue driving demand for battery-powered hedge trimmers.



Lastly, the professional landscaping industry's expansion is further propelling the market for hedge trimmers. As commercial landscaping services grow in response to increased demand from residential, corporate, and public clients, landscapers need efficient, reliable tools to manage large-scale projects. The ability of modern hedge trimmers to handle both light trimming and more intensive tasks makes them an attractive investment for professionals looking to increase productivity and maintain high standards. Together, these factors are driving significant growth in the hedge trimmer market, making them an essential tool for both homeowners and professionals looking to maintain beautiful, sustainable landscapes.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Hedge Trimmers market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Size (Small, Medium, Large); Type (Cordless, Corded); End-Use (Commercial, Residential).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Small Size Hedge Trimmers segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.9%. The Medium Size Hedge Trimmers segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $925.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $942 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Hedge Trimmers Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 41 major companies featured in this Hedge Trimmers market report include:

American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Blount International, Inc.

Echo, Inc.

Emak S.p.A.

Greenworks Tools, Inc.

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corporation

MTD Products Inc.

One World Technologies, Inc. (RYOBI)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

STIHL, Inc.

The Toro Company

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Hedge Trimmers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Residential Landscaping and Gardening Drives Hedge Trimmers Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Urban Green Spaces Spurs Adoption of Hedge Trimmers

Technological Advancements in Battery-powered and Cordless Hedge Trimmers Propel Market Expansion

Growth in Professional Landscaping Services Expands Addressable Market for High-performance Hedge Trimmers

Expansion of Hedge Trimmers in Commercial and Municipal Landscaping Applications Bodes Well for Market Growth

Expansion of Hedge Trimmers in Agriculture and Vineyard Management Fuels Market Growth

Growth in DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Home Gardening and Landscaping Boosts Adoption of Affordable Hedge Trimmers

