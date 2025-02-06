Trends Shaping the Cosmetic Antioxidants Industry, 2025-2030: Nutricosmetics and Edible Beauty Products Set the Stage for Growth

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Antioxidants - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cosmetic Antioxidants was valued at US$134.4 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$180.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Barentz International BV, BASF SE, BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the cosmetic antioxidants market is driven by several factors, including increased consumer awareness about the benefits of antioxidants in skincare, advancements in product formulation technologies, and the rising prevalence of skin conditions associated with environmental exposure. The global increase in pollution levels has made consumers more conscientious about their skin health, propelling the demand for products that can protect against harsh environmental factors.

Moreover, the trend towards natural and organic ingredients has seen a surge in the use of plant-based antioxidants, which are perceived as safer and more beneficial in the long term. The expanding beauty and personal care industry, coupled with rising disposable incomes in developing economies, also contributes to the robust growth of this market, reflecting a wider acceptance and demand for antioxidant-rich cosmetic products.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Cosmetic Antioxidants market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Vitamins, Polyphenols, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Synthetics); Function (Hair Conditioning, Hair Cleansing, Moisturizing, UV Protection, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Ageing).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Vitamins segment, which is expected to reach US$54.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Polyphenols segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $35.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.4% CAGR to reach $39.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Cosmetic Antioxidants market report include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Barentz International B.V.

BASF SE

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL

Croda International PLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Dr. Straetmans GmbH

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lonza Group AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

NEXIRA

Provital Group

Seppic SA

Wacker Chemie AG

Yasho Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $134.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $180.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Cosmetic Antioxidants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Drives Antioxidant Use

Advancements in Antioxidant Science Enhance Cosmetic Formulations

Consumer Preferences for Antioxidant-Rich Products Bolster Market Growth

Natural and Organic Beauty Trends Propel Demand for Plant-Based Antioxidants

Global Wellness Movement Strengthens Business Case for Protective Skincare

Age-Defying Beauty Trends Drive Sustained Interest in Antioxidant Products

Nutricosmetics and Edible Beauty Products Set the Stage for Growth

Expansion of Male Grooming Products Includes Antioxidants for Specific Needs

Online Retail and Digital Marketing Strategies Expand Market Reach

Health Claims and Clinical Proofs Become Essential for Product Differentiation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d65fdz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment