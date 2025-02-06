Application Hosting Market Research Report 2025-2030: Digital Transformation Drives Adoption of Scalable Hosting Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Hosting - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Application Hosting was valued at US$113.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$216.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the application hosting market is driven by several factors, reflecting the broader trends in digital transformation, cloud adoption, and the evolving needs of modern enterprises. One of the primary drivers is the increasing reliance on cloud computing, as businesses seek to leverage the scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency of cloud-based hosting solutions. The rise of SaaS applications has further fueled the demand for robust hosting environments that can support a diverse array of business-critical applications.

Additionally, the proliferation of mobile and web applications has expanded the need for hosting services that can deliver high performance and reliability on a global scale. The growing complexity of IT environments, with the adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, has also accelerated the demand for integrated hosting solutions that can manage workloads across different platforms seamlessly.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on security and compliance is driving organizations to invest in hosting solutions that offer advanced protection against cyber threats and ensure adherence to regulatory standards. As businesses continue to prioritize digital agility and innovation, the application hosting market is expected to experience sustained growth, driven by these technological advancements and the evolving demands of a digital-first world.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Application Hosting market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Hosting Type (Managed, Cloud, Colocation); Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Other Verticals).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Managed Hosting segment, which is expected to reach US$113.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.2%. The Cloud Hosting segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $31.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.8% CAGR to reach $33.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apprenda, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Google LLC, IBM Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Application Hosting Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 43 major companies featured in this Application Hosting market report include:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apprenda, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Liquid Web LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NaviSite, Inc.

Rackspace

SunGard Availability Services

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $113.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $216.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Application Hosting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud-Native Technologies Propels Growth of Application Hosting Services

Digital Transformation Drives Adoption of Scalable Hosting Solutions

Rising Popularity of Microservices Architecture Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Emergence of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Strategies Strengthens Business Case for Flexible Hosting Options

Edge Computing Generates New Demand for Low-Latency Application Hosting

Serverless Computing Paradigm Spurs Adoption of Dynamic Hosting Environments

Remote Work Trends Sustains Growth in Cloud-Based Application Hosting

Expansion of 5G Networks Enhances Opportunities for Mobile-First Hosting Solutions

Growing Popularity of SaaS Applications Expands the Scope of Managed Hosting Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vq3mtu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment