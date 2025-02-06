English Language Learning Market Boom: Forecast to Exceed Revenues of $70 Billion by 2030 with Globalization and Increasing Cross-border Communication Fueling Demand

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "English Language Learning - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for English Language Learning was valued at US$28.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$70.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several trends are driving growth in the English language learning market, including the increasing demand for English proficiency in non-English-speaking countries, the rise of digital and mobile learning solutions, and the growing recognition of English as a critical skill for global citizenship. As globalization continues to bring people and businesses closer together, there is a heightened need for English language skills in countries where English is not the first language. This demand is particularly strong in emerging economies, where English proficiency is seen as essential for accessing global markets, attracting foreign investment, and participating in international trade.



The rise of digital and mobile learning solutions is another significant driver of market growth. With the proliferation of smartphones and internet access, learners now have unprecedented access to online English courses, apps, and resources. These digital solutions offer flexible, cost-effective alternatives to traditional classroom-based instruction, making English language learning more accessible to a broader audience. The convenience of mobile learning, in particular, has led to increased adoption among busy professionals, students, and individuals in remote areas who may not have access to formal language education.



The growing recognition of English as a critical skill for global citizenship is also fueling the demand for English language learning. As more people aspire to work, study, or travel abroad, English proficiency is becoming a necessary skill for navigating diverse cultural and linguistic landscapes. Educational institutions, governments, and organizations are increasingly emphasizing the importance of English language education as part of broader efforts to prepare individuals for global engagement. This trend is reflected in the increasing number of English language programs, both in schools and through extracurricular courses, aimed at equipping learners with the language skills needed to thrive in an interconnected world.



Furthermore, the expansion of corporate training programs that focus on improving employees' English skills is contributing to market growth. As businesses recognize the value of having a workforce proficient in English, they are investing in language training to enhance communication, collaboration, and productivity in international operations. This has led to a rise in demand for customized English language courses tailored to specific industries and job functions.



These trends underscore the growing importance of English language learning in today's globalized world, as it becomes a key factor in personal development, professional success, and cultural exchange. As the market continues to expand, innovations in technology and pedagogy will likely drive further growth, making English language learning more accessible and effective for learners around the globe.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the English Language Learning market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product Type (Offline, Online, Blended); End-Use (Individual Learners, Businesses & Institutional Learners).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Offline Learning segment, which is expected to reach US$40.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.7%. The Online Learning segment is also set to grow at 16.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.6% CAGR to reach $17.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $70.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

English Language Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization and Increasing Cross-border Communication Fueling Demand for English Language Learning

Growing Number of English Learners in Emerging Economies

Integration of AI and Machine Learning to Personalize Learning Experiences

Impact of Migration and Global Workforce Mobility on Language Learning

Expansion of Online and Mobile Education Services

Government Initiatives to Promote English as a Second Language in School Curriculums

Rising Demand for Business English Due to International Trade and Economic Growth

Increasing Importance of English for Academic and Professional Advancement

Adoption of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Language Learning

Developments in Speech Recognition Technology to Aid Language Learning

