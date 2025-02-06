Global Telco Market in 2024: Revenue, Capex, and Profitability Insights for Leading Operators

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunications Network Operators: 3Q24 Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global telecommunications network operator (TNO) market, tracking key financial metrics for 140 telcos worldwide from 1Q11 through 3Q24. Covering industry revenues, capital expenditures, labor costs, and profitability trends, the report offers critical insights into market performance, regional dynamics, and operator rankings. With total annualized revenues of $1.77 trillion and shifting investment trends, this report is an essential resource for industry stakeholders looking to understand the evolving telecom landscape.

For the annualized 3Q24 period, telcos represented $1.77 trillion (T) in revenues (0.1% growth YoY), $262.4 billion (B) in labor costs (0.8% YoY), and $294.6B in capex (-7.7% YoY). They employed approximately 4.45 million people as of September 2024, down 1.5% from the prior year.

Below are a few highlights from the report:

Revenues: Telco topline grew slightly by 0.8% on a YoY basis to post $441.4 B in the latest single quarter ending 3Q24. Revenues for the annualized 3Q24 period were $1,770.6B, up 0.1% YoY over the same period in the previous year. At the operator level, five of the top 20 telcos by topline growth in 3Q24 on an annualized basis include Airtel (4.6%), America Movil (4.3%), STC (Saudi Telecom) (4.2%), Deutsche Telekom (3.3%), and BT (2.5%). By the same criteria, the worst telco growth came from Vodafone (-6.8%), KDDI (-5.7%), NTT (-5.0%), SoftBank (-3.6%), and BCE (-1.6%) during the same period. Note that exchange rate volatility was NOT a major factor in 3Q24, as most major currencies were relatively stable versus 3Q23 levels.

Capex: Capex spending declined by 6.1% on a YoY basis to post $71.1B in the latest single quarter ending September 2024. Capex for the annualized 3Q24 period was $294.6B, down 7.7% YoY over the same period in the previous year. At the operator level, five of the top 20 telcos by capex growth in 3Q24 on an annualized basis include BSNL (300.6%), Telstra (52.3%), BT (4.8%), NTT (3.0%), and China Mobile (1.9%). By the same criteria, the worst capex growth came from Reliance Jio (-27.4%), Verizon (-22.5%), Vodafone (-20.0%), Deutsche Telekom (-18.1%), and KDDI (-16.3%) during the same period.

Opex and labor costs: Total opex for the telecom industry in the annualized 3Q24 period stood at $1,507.9B, a slight increase of 0.9% over the same period in the previous year. Excluding depreciation and amortization (D&A) costs, opex increased by 1.7% on YoY basis to record $1,179.4B in the annualized 3Q24 period. One significant element of telco opex is labor costs, which include salaries, wages, bonuses, benefits, and retirement/severance costs. Labor costs grew by 0.8% YoY in the annualized 3Q24 period, while labor costs as a percentage of opex (ex-D&A) was 22.2% in the same period.

Profitability margins: Both EBITDA and EBIT margins showed a slight decline in annualized 3Q24 compared to 3Q23. The annualized EBIT margin dipped from 15.5% in 3Q23 to 14.8% in 3Q24, while the EBITDA margin for the annualized 3Q24 period stood at 33.4%, down from 34.5% in annualized 3Q23.

Regional trends: The Americas retained its position as the largest revenue-generating region in 3Q24, contributing 37.2% of global telco revenues, closely followed by Asia with a 36.4% share. On a capex basis though, Asia emerged as the top spender, claiming 38.2% of global capex and outpacing the Americas; this is a change from 3Q22 and 3Q23, when Americas ranked #1 on the back of 5G spending by AT&T and Verizon. Europe retained the highest annualized capital intensity, reaching 17.8% in 3Q24, followed by MEA at 17.0%.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Highlights

Summary

Market snapshot

Analysis

Key stats through 3Q24

Labor stats

Operator rankings

Company Deepdive & Benchmarking

Country breakouts

Country breakouts by company

Regional breakouts

Raw Data

Subs & traffic

Exchange rates

List of Figures and Charts

TNO market size & growth by: Revenues, Capex, Employees - 1Q19-3Q24

Regional trends by: Revenues, Capex - 1Q19-3Q24

Opex & Cost trends

Labor cost trends: 1Q20-3Q24

Profitability margin trends: 1Q20-3Q24

Spending (opex, labor costs, capex): annual and quarterly trend

Key ratios: annual and quarterly trend

Workforce & productivity trends: 1Q14-3Q24

Operator rankings by revenue and capex: latest single-quarter and annualized periods

Top 20 TNOs by capital intensity: latest single-quarter and annualized periods

Top 20 TNOs by employee base: latest single-quarter

TNOs: YoY growth in single quarter revenues

TNOs: Annualized capital intensity, 1Q16-3Q24

TNOs: Revenue and RPE, annualized 1Q16-3Q24

TNOs: Capex and capital intensity (annualized), 1Q16-3Q24

TNOs: Total headcount trends, 1Q16-2Q24

TNOs: Revenue and RPE trends, 2011-23

TNOs: Capex and capital intensity, 2011-23 ($ Mn)

TNOs: Capex and capital intensity, 1Q16-3Q24 ($ Mn)

TNOs: Revenue and RPE trends, 1Q16-3Q24

TNOs by total opex, 3Q24

TNOs by labor costs, 3Q24

TNOs: Software as % of total capex

TNOs: Software & spectrum spend

TNOs: Total M&A, spectrum and capex (excl. spectrum)

TNOs by total debt: 2011-23

TNOs by total net debt: 2011-23

TNOs by long term debt: 2011-23

TNOs by short term debt: 2011-23

TNOs by total cash and short term investments ($M): 2011-23

Companies Featured

A1 Telekom Austria

Advanced Info Service (AIS)

Airtel

Altice Europe

Altice USA

America Movil

AT&T

Axiata

Axtel

Batelco

BCE

Bezeq Israel

Bouygues Telecom

BSNL

BT

Cable ONE, Inc.

Cablevision

Cell C

Cellcom Israel

CenturyLink

Cequel Communications

Charter Communications

China Broadcasting Network

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cincinatti Bell

CK Hutchison

Clearwire

Cogeco

Com Hem Holding AB

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cyfrowy Polsat

DEN Networks Limited

Deutsche Telekom

Digi Communications

DirecTV

Dish Network

Dish TV India Limited

DNA Ltd.

Du

EE

Elisa

Entel

Etisalat

Fairpoint Communications

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Frontier Communications

Globe Telecom

Grupo Clarin

Grupo Televisa

Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

Idea Cellular Limited

Iliad SA

KDDI

KPN

KT

Leap Wireless

LG Uplus

Liberty Global

M1

Manitoba Telecom Services

Maroc Telecom

Masmovil Masorange

Maxis Berhad

Megafon

MetroPCS Communications

Millicom

Mobile Telesystems

MTN Group

MTNL

NTT

Oi

Omantel

Ono

Ooredoo

Orange

PCCW

PLDT

Proximus

Quebecor Telecommunications

Rakuten

Reliance Communications Limited

Reliance Jio

Rogers

Rostelecom

Safaricom Limited

Sasktel

Shaw

Singtel

SITI Networks Limited

SK Telecom

Sky plc

SmarTone

SoftBank

Spark New Zealand Limited

Sprint

StarHub

STC (Saudi Telecom)

SureWest Communications

Swisscom

Taiwan Mobile

Tata Communications

Tata Teleservices

TDC

TDS

Tele2 AB

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telenor

Telia

Telkom Indonesia

Telkom SA

Telstra

Telus

Thaicom

Time Warner

Time Warner Cable

TPG Telecom Limited

True Corp

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Veon

Verizon

Virgin Media

Vivendi

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea Limited

VodafoneZiggo

Wind Tre

Windstream

Zain

Zain KSA

Ziggo

