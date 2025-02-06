FinTech Blockchain Global Industry Report 2025: Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinTech Blockchain - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for FinTech Blockchain was valued at US$3.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 55.9% from 2024 to 2030.



Blockchain technology is radically transforming the financial services industry by enabling greater automation, transparency, and efficiency. Smart contracts, one of the pivotal applications, automate contractual agreements, executing predefined conditions with precision and eliminating the need for manual intervention, which often leads to delays and errors. In payment systems, blockchain facilitates instantaneous transactions across borders, supporting currencies conversion at minimal costs, which is particularly beneficial for global trade and remittances.

Additionally, blockchain enhances security and compliance in financial operations; its capability to maintain an unalterable ledger of all transaction data helps prevent fraud and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements without cumbersome paperwork or the risk of data tampering.





What Challenges and Opportunities Does FinTech Blockchain Present?



While blockchain presents numerous opportunities for innovation in financial services, it also poses challenges that must be addressed to realize its full potential. Regulatory uncertainty is one of the biggest challenges as governments and financial regulators worldwide are still in the process of understanding and creating frameworks that can accommodate and properly regulate blockchain operations. Moreover, the technology itself requires significant computational power and energy, raising concerns about its environmental impact.

Despite these challenges, the opportunities for blockchain in FinTech are vast. It offers a way to drastically enhance inclusivity in financial services, providing unbanked and underbanked populations access to financial tools and resources that were previously out of reach. The technology also holds the potential to create entirely new financial products and services, tailored to an increasingly digital and interconnected economy.



Factors Driving Growth in the FinTech Blockchain Market



The growth in the FinTech blockchain market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for faster and cheaper financial services solutions that can operate on a global scale. Technological advancements that enhance blockchain's scalability and interoperability are also significant growth drivers. As blockchain technology matures, its applications in FinTech are becoming more feasible and efficient, encouraging further investment and experimentation. Consumer behavior is also a crucial factor; as digital native consumers seek more transparent, secure, and efficient ways to manage money, save, invest, and transact, the demand for blockchain-based solutions grows.

Additionally, the shift towards digital currencies and increased interest from traditional financial institutions in blockchain solutions are potent catalysts for market expansion. These trends, combined with ongoing technological innovation and regulatory developments, ensure robust growth and dynamic evolution in the FinTech blockchain sector.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the FinTech Blockchain market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:





Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Application (Payments, Clearing & Settlement; Exchanges & Remittance; Smart Contracts; Identity Management; Compliance Management / Know Your Customer; Other Applications)

Provider (Middleware Providers, Application & Solution Providers, Infrastructure & Protocols Providers)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Large Enterprises segment, which is expected to reach US$29.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 51.4%. The SMEs segment is also set to grow at 64.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $979.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 64.6% CAGR to reach $5.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global FinTech Blockchain Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 80 major companies featured in this FinTech Blockchain market report include:

Huawei Technologies

Accenture

Amazon Web Services

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

GuardTime

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Blockstream Corp

Crypto Finance

Crypto4all

Huobi

AlphaPoint

Cointelegraph

Appinventiv

Chain, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 354 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 55.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

In a Hyperconnected Economy, Blockchain Technology Paves the Way for Transformation to Happen

Blockchain Technology: Statistics in Nutshell

Key Benefits of Blockchain Technology

FinTech Blockchain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to FinTech Blockchain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Top Use Cases for Blockchain in Fintech

VC Investments in Blockchain Applications for Financial Services Continues to Accelerate

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth

Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption

Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for Financial Services

Emerging Trends in Financial Technology Blockchain Market

Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking Industry

Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

With Online Banking Fraud Losses On the Rise, Blockchain Holds Potential to Offer Superior Security Benefits: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of Decentralized finance (DeFi) in Developing Economies

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $ Billion) by Region

As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth

Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry

Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry

As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain

Which are the Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide?

Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market Capitalization ($ Million) as of Aug 30, 2021

Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride

Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space

As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen

Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the Cryptocurrency Market

Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger Technology

Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money Transfers

Global Cross-Border Payments Flow (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 and 2023

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making

Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays

Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4vcuy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment