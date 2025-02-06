2025 Payments Sector Scorecard: How Disruptive Technologies and Regulation Are Shaping Future Success

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Payments Sector Scorecard 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the key themes that are transforming the payments market right now, identifying which companies will do well in the market in the future-and the companies that will falter as a result of their lack of investment in and focus on these key payments themes.

The report scores the world's leading payments companies against the 10 themes that are impacting their industry the most. The resulting thematic engine helps us identify the strongest and weakest players in the payments sector.



Disruptive technological and macroeconomic themes are having a huge impact on the payments industry, forcing incumbent firms to invest and innovate to meet consumer demands and retain market share. New capabilities facilitated by artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud systems, and cybersecurity tools are transforming the offerings of payment companies while providing cost savings and efficiency gains. In addition, macro factors such as inflation and regulation are challenging payment providers to adapt to new market environments.



Report Scope

The most impactful themes over the next two years will be mobile payments, ecosystems, and ecommerce. Companies investing in facilitating mobile payments and embedded payments in ecommerce will be able to tap into developing markets where these technologies are on the rise.

Payment providers focusing on operational efficiency have been able to mitigate the negative effects of inflationary pressures, experiencing only modest price rises amid the high inflation experienced over 2022-24.

Regulation will have a significant effect on companies' future performance, especially those investing in nascent capabilities such as blockchain and buy now pay later. Non-conforming companies will face fines, bans, and increased scrutiny, such as Paytm in India being banned from accepting mobile payments.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of disruptive themes to defend against actions of competitors and new market actors.

Identify winners and losers based on technological, macroeconomic, industry, and ESG themes that are transforming the market.

Understand how to strategically position your business to take advantage of changing market conditions.

Company Coverage Includes:

ACI Worldwide

Adyen

Alphabet

Amazon

American Express

Ant Group

Apple

Barclays

Block

Danske

Discover

FIS

Fiserv

Global Payments

GoCardless

JCB

JPMorgan Chase

Klarna

Mastercard

Monese

MoneyGram

Nets

Pax Technology

PayPal

Paytm

Revolut

Samsung Electronics

SecurePay

Stripe

SumUp

Tencent

UnionPay

Verifone

Visa

Western Union

Wise

Worldline

WorldRemit

