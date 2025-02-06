The Future of the European Furniture Sector: Key Trends, Consumption Forecasts and Competitive Landscape with 2400+ Profiles of Furniture Manufacturers

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Industry in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first part of this furniture market report goes in-depth into the future perspectives for the European furniture sector with a particular focus on the green and digital transitions shaping the industry.

The role of Europe in the global furniture context is analysed with historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, and trade 2019-2024), the European furniture production performance and future perspectives, the main factors affecting the competitiveness of manufacturers (labor cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, innovations, recycling, sustainability, and circularity), imports penetration, exports orientation, description of the main furniture manufacturing countries.

The European furniture market potential, development insights, and Furniture market trends are analysed through a historical series of furniture consumption data and future perspectives of the furniture sector in Europe, with consumption forecasts for 2025 and 2026.

The Furniture manufacturing system and trends in the development of furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, furniture for the bedroom &dining-living room, other furniture) with trends in furniture sub-segments.

Top Furniture Manufacturers in Europe

The competitive system in Europe is covered with the recent European furniture manufacturers' strategies, mergers, and acquisitions (M&A).

The competitive system analysis includes figures for the leading 50 European furniture companies (company name, headquarters' country, furniture specialization, total turnover, and the number of employees, share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.

Financial performance analysis of a selection of publicly listed European furniture manufacturers, including aggregated key annual (2019-2023) figures such as total revenue, EBITDA, total liabilities, total shareholders' equity, and the Debt-to-Equity Ratio, and quarterly (2024) data for total revenue, gross profit, operating expense, operating income, total expense, EBIT and EBITDA, is also provided.

Over 2400 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, general email address -when available- and website.

COUNTRY ANALYSIS: FURNITURE INDUSTRY REPORTS FOR 30 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

For each considered country (Austria, Belgium-Lux, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom) this study offers a complete report including:

Market Outline and macroeconomic trends

Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024

Comparison with the European furniture sector: country rankings on production, consumption, imports, and exports

Furniture market forecasts for 2025 and 2026

Trading partners: the origin of furniture imports and furniture export destination

Value of furniture consumption and production by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, Furniture for bedroom, dining-living room* and other furniture)

Manufacturing system: number of furniture firms, and size

Short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers

Types of furniture covered: Office furniture, Upholstered furniture, Non-upholstered seats, Kitchen furniture, Bedroom furniture, Dining and living room furniture, and Other Furniture.

Leading furniture manufacturers mentioned in this study include:

Aquinos

BRW Black Red White

Cotta Collection

Ekornes

Friul Intagli

Howden Joinery

IKEA

Lifestyle Design

Natuzzi

Nobilia

Nowy Styl

Polipol

Schmidt Groupe

Schuller

Fournier

Steelcase

Welle Holding



Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The future perspectives for the European furniture sector

The global macroeconomic context and furniture market forecasts in Europe

Green and digital transitions: a hot topic for the European furniture industry

THE EUROPEAN FURNITURE SECTOR

The Role of Europe in the Global Furniture Context

Europe and the rest of the world. Furniture production, consumption, exports, imports

The integration process within Europe

International furniture trade, furniture exports by destination and origin of furniture imports

The European furniture production performance

Description of the main furniture manufacturing countries (Italy, Germany, Poland, The United Kingdom, France)

Factors affecting the competitiveness of EU furniture producers

The furniture competitive system in Europe

Recent European furniture manufacturers' strategies, M&A

Recent figures of publicly listed European furniture manufacturers

The TOP 50 European manufacturers. Ranking by total turnover

European furniture market performance 2019-2024

Market sources

National production, EU market integration and import flows

Trade balance

The growing degree of market openness

The export orientation

European furniture production by segment

Trends in furniture sub-segments

COUNTRY ANALYSIS

Market outline and macroeconomic trends, Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture, Country rankings, Furniture market forecasts, Trading partners, Furniture consumption and production by segment, Manufacturing system, and short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers for:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

SHORT PROFILES OF OVER 2400 EUROPEAN FURNITURE COMPANIES:

activity

product portfolio

turnover range

employees range

e-mail address

website

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obk4nc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.