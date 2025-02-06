Real Matters Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced that all of the nominees listed in Real Matters’ management information circular dated December 13, 2024, were elected as directors of Real Matters. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Real Matters’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders are set out below:

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Real Matters:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Kay Brekken 42,303,499 84.11% 7,994,373 15.89% Garry Foster 41,379,919 82.27% 8,917,953 17.73% Brian Lang 50,252,277 99.91% 45,595 0.09% Karen Martin 50,282,787 99.97% 15,085 0.03% Frank McMahon 41,488,620 82.49% 8,809,252 17.51% Peter Vukanovich 50,262,177 99.93% 35,695 0.07%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published on www.realmatters.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

