GivBux Enhances Super App with Upgraded UI/UX to Drive Engagement and Growth

New Features Include Cloud Biometrics, Home Screen Customization, and an Expanded Feature Set

Newport Beach, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX) (“GivBux” or the Company”), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today plans to roll out a significant upgrade to the user interface and user experience (“UI/UX”) of its Super App, enhancing user engagement and streamlining navigation to create a seamless, personalized experience. The planned update will introduce a modernized interface, cloud-based biometric authentication, and customizable home screen features, reinforcing GivBux’s commitment to delivering an easy-to-use yet dynamic digital ecosystem.

The plans to upgrade the UI/UX are intended to make interactions faster, more secure, and highly customizable while creating a more engaging platform that encourages user participation. This will ultimately drive long-term growth through a virtuous cycle of traffic and interaction.

Key Enhancements to the GivBux Super App:

Sleek, Modern Interface: A refreshed design simplifies navigation and enhances the overall user experience.

A refreshed design simplifies navigation and enhances the overall user experience. Customizable Home Screen: Users can now personalize their dashboard by selecting from five core features. "Talk" and "Pay" are mandatory, while "Share," "Give," and a new customizable option" provide greater flexibility.

Users can now personalize their dashboard by selecting from five core features. "Talk" and "Pay" are mandatory, while "Share," "Give," and a new customizable option" provide greater flexibility. Cloud Biometrics: A game-changing cloud-based facial recognition system replaces traditional phone-stored authentication, allowing users to securely access their accounts from any Android or IOS device.

A game-changing cloud-based facial recognition system replaces traditional phone-stored authentication, allowing users to securely access their accounts from any Android or IOS device. Faster Access to Key Features: The redesigned interface ensures users can navigate to essential functions quickly and efficiently, enhancing usability and engagement.

Currently, the GivBux Super App offers fixed features, which limit personalization. The introduction of home screen customization and an additional feature slot provides users with a more tailored experience, aligning the app's functionality with individual preferences.

The cloud biometrics upgrade represents a significant leap in security and convenience. Unlike traditional facial recognition systems that store data on a single device, GivBux's cloud-based authentication will allow users to access their accounts securely from any smartphone, offering unparalleled flexibility.

Umesh Tim Singh, president of GivBux Inc., said, "With these bold improvements, we are setting a new standard for Super App usability. The significant upgrade to the UI/UX is just the beginning as we continue to innovate, evolve, and expand the capabilities of the GivBux ecosystem."

The upgraded GivBux Super App is rolling out in phases and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers and an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.'s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS). It is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery, and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in eCommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

