New Research from Kaleris Explores Advantages of Interoperability for Terminal and Shippers

Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution solutions, today announced the release of its latest research report conducted in collaboration with maritime analyst firm Thetius. The report, titled "The Great Divide: Closing the Communication Chasm Between Terminals and Shippers," reveals significant findings on the current state of cargo visibility and operational transparency in the supply chain industry.

The research highlights a persistent disconnect between marine terminals and shippers, emphasizing the need for improved communication and technology integration. According to the survey, while 87% of terminal operators believe they provide adequate to very good visibility to their customers, only 25% of shippers feel they actually receive good or very good visibility from terminals.

“Visibility platforms alone are not sufficient to resolve the challenges facing today’s supply chains,” said Rene Alvarenga, Sr. Director of Product Management, Execution & Visibility at Kaleris. “While they can provide a foundation for understanding operations, a resilient and agile supply chain requires stakeholders to use platforms designed to work seamlessly together to provide enhanced visibility to support better execution. By shedding light on this, we aim to bridge the understanding between marine terminals and shippers, identifying ideas to bring the two sides closer.”

Key findings from the report include:

Visibility gap : The research identifies a significant visibility gap, with 61% of shippers reporting they do not receive automated alerts for key events such as arrivals, unloading, or customs clearance.

: The research identifies a significant visibility gap, with 61% of shippers reporting they do not receive automated alerts for key events such as arrivals, unloading, or customs clearance. Technology utilization : The survey shows that both terminals and shippers use only 60-75% of the available functionality of their execution systems. This underutilization is linked to business loss, as 40% of participants reported losing business due to inadequate use of technology.

: The survey shows that both terminals and shippers use only 60-75% of the available functionality of their execution systems. This underutilization is linked to business loss, as 40% of participants reported losing business due to inadequate use of technology. Data ownership and integration: The report underscores a debate about who owns the data, with 59% of respondents believing that both terminals and customers share data ownership, 24% believing that terminals own the data and 17% believing it lives in the public domain. Survey respondents posited that this lack of clarity on data ownership may complicate data integration due to concerns about what information can or should be shared.



“Interoperability and prioritizing the full utilization of existing technologies can move the industry towards a more connected and resilient digital ecosystem, “said Alvarenga. “Through a focus on technology adoption and practical strategies for collaboration, we can achieve a future where cargo and operational visibility are not just an aspiration but an industry standard driven by better execution.”

“Connecting trading partners and secure data exchanges are essential to the future of the supply chain industry,” said Nick Chubb, founder of Thetius. “Terminals and shippers alike can apply valuable learnings from this research to optimize their operations, enhance collaboration, improve efficiency, and ultimately deliver greater value to their customers.”

Kaleris invites industry leaders to join the conversation at Manifest 2025 about the implications this research offers to optimize one of the most crucial trading partner relationships in the supply chain. Kaleris CEO Kirk Knauff will also elaborate on the findings as well as TEU handling and traceability as a featured panelist at Manifest 2025 in the “Large-Scale Digital Transformation – Enabling Complete Traceability of Container Movements” session on February 10, 2025. For more information about the research covered in The Great Divide, visit Kaleris at booth 115 at Manifest 2025, or use the following link to download the report: https://kaleris.com/insights/the-great-divide-closing-the-communication-chasm-between-terminals-and-shippers/.

About Kaleris

Kaleris partners with more than 650 companies in 80 countries to drive mission-critical supply chain operations using advanced technology. Our powerful execution software transforms time-consuming manual processes into automated, efficient workflows, and layers visibility over the top for a complete view of all activities, assets, and their status. Supply chain leaders use our world-class terminal, transportation and yard solutions to save time, money and effort while accelerating productivity. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com. ​

About Thetius

Thetius is a research and advisory firm specializing in maritime technology and innovation. Through in-depth analysis and strategic insights, Thetius helps organizations navigate the complexities of the maritime industry and leverage technology for competitive advantage.