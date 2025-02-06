Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Size, Trends Analysis ad Segment Forecasts 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Type, By Treatment, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pancreatic cancer treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.30% from 2025 to 2030.

Increasing tobacco consumption, smoking, obesity, and growing awareness pertaining to various treatment options available are propelling the market growth at a global level. The peak incidence of pancreatic cancer is seen in the age group of 65 to 75 years. Thus, growing geriatric population is also expected to drive the growth during the forecast period.







Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Report Highlights

The study suggests that exocrine cancer is by far the most common type of pancreatic cancer accounting for more than 95% of the overall pancreatic cancer types.

Among the treatment types, targeted therapy occupied the largest share since it is considered as the most effective treatment option, which blocks the growth and spread of cancer cells without damaging healthy cells.

North America dominated the segment with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to high adoption rate of advanced treatment options and highly developed healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing government initiatives, growing awareness regarding the treatment options for pancreatic cancer, and the availability of highly sophisticated medical infrastructure for effective treatment.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.92 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.84 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer Globally

3.3.1.2. Advancements in Modern Therapeutics

3.3.1.3. Growing Investments in Pancreatic Cancer R&D

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.2.1. High Cost of Advanced Therapies

3.3.2.2. Stringent Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges

3.4. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: By Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: By Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Exocrine

4.4. Endocrine



Chapter 5. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Treatment Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: By Treatment Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Chemotherapy

5.4. Radiation Therapy

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Hospital Pharmacies

6.4. Retail Pharmacies

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

Accuray

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Pfizer

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ipsen Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

Siemens Healthineers

Elekta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cyb3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment