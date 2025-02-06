The Sky’s the Limit: The 2025 Jewel Charity Ball Celebrates Generosity the Texas Way

Fort Worth, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewel Charity, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the patients of Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, will host the annual Jewel Charity Ball on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall. This premier charity event, one of Fort Worth's most anticipated of the year, promises an unforgettable evening of boots, bling and black-tie glamour — truly celebrating the Texas way.

With a proud history spanning more than 70 years, Jewel Charity has raised more than $83 million, providing vital support for pediatric patients at Cook Children’s, regardless of their families’ financial situation. The Jewel Charity Ball serves not only as a celebration of the immense generosity of its Angel Donors but also as a crucial fundraising opportunity to further the organization’s mission and continue its work as the hospital’s largest donor.

“This event is a testament to the commitment and passion of our donors, whose support helps ensure that every child receives the care they deserve and creates a lasting impact on our community,” said Peggy Sims, the 2024-2025 Jewel Charity President. “I truly believe the sky’s the limit when we come together to support the patients at Cook Children’s.”

This year’s theme, "The Sky’s the Limit," was inspired by the beauty of a Texas sunset. Guests will be treated to an evening filled with the best Texas sights, bites and sounds from the Lone Star State, including a live performance from the legendary Steve Miller Band.

Since 1953, each Jewel Charity President has selected an Official Jeweler to feature a selection of jewels for guests to peruse and purchase at the Ball. This year’s Official Jeweler, Collections Fine Jewelry, will keep the patients at Cook Children’s at the heart of this time-honored Jewel Charity tradition; Sharon Evans, owner of Collections Fine Jewelry, has committed to donate 10% of all jewelry purchases made at the event to support Jewel Charity’s annual gift to Cook Children’s.

“Collections is known for their exquisite designs and craftsmanship, and I can’t wait for our guests to see the pieces they’ll feature at the Ball,” Peggy said. “Their jewelry is stunning, but the thing I’ve loved most about partnering with Sharon and her team is their commitment to our mission; their continued generosity and support for the patients at Cook Children’s shines just as bright as their beautiful designs.”

For more information on Jewel Charity, how to donate and event details, visit www.jewelcharity.org/.

# # #



About Jewel Charity

Jewel Charity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit member organization founded in 1953 on a shared belief that all children deserve high-quality, accessible health care, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. To date, the organization has raised more than $83 million for Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Each year, Jewel Charity hosts the Jewel Charity Ball, one of Fort Worth's most premier charity events, to celebrate the generosity of its Angel Donors. For more information, visit jewelcharity.org. To learn more about the Jewel Charity Ball, follow Jewel Charity on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Attachment