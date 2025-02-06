Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of B. Braun Medical, Karl Storz, Olympus, Zeiss, Stryker and Medtronic

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Usability, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neuroendoscopy devices market size is expected to reach USD 725.62 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.63% from 2025 to 2030. Demand for neuroendoscopy is increasing due to global rise in number of brain tumor cases and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures.



Conventional surgical procedures of brain such as craniotomy is invasive which includes opening of the skull of the patient. This increases the risk of associated conditions such as stroke or hemorrhage, blindness, deafness and in some cases death. Such high risks associated with the conventional surgical procedures of brain are resulting in replacement by adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures. In addition, increasing cases of pituitary tumors and increasing prevalence of brain cancer is supporting the growth of the market. Few companies engaged in neuroendoscopy manufacturing are B. Braun Medical Inc., Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, Zeiss International, Stryker, and Medtronic

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Report Highlights

Rise in the brain injuries, and neural surgeries coupled with adoption of minimally invasive procedures is driving the growth of the market

Intraventricular segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 mainly due to constantly increasing incidences of the intraventricular hemorrhage and bleeding

Transcranial surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the factors such as increasing cases of pituitary gland tumors and technological advancements

Rigid neuroendoscopes being light weight and small in size are preferred over flexible ones. However, flexible endoscopes segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Maximum number of neuro-endoscopic procedures are performed in hospitals. Thus, the segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

North America and Europe dominated the market together in 2024. Availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced techniques are some of the prime factors resulting in the highest adoption of neuroendoscopy procedures in these regions.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $395.73 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $725.62 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. Usability outlook

2.2.4. End Use outlook

2.2.5. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Neuroendoscopy Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Reimbursement Framework



Chapter 4. Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Rigid Neuroendoscopes

4.6. Flexible Neuroendoscopes



Chapter 5. Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Transnasal

5.6. Intraventricular

5.7. Transcranial



Chapter 6. Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Segment Analysis, By Usability, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Usability Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, by Usability, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Reusable

6.6. Disposable



Chapter 7. Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, by End Use, 2018 to 2030

7.5. Hospitals

7.6. Outpatient Facilities



Chapter 8. Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018- 2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Share by Region, 2024 & 2030:

8.5. North America

8.6. Europe

8.7. Asia Pacific

8.8. Latin America

8.9. MEA



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Profiles

Karl Storz

B. Braun

Olympus

Medtronic

Ackermann Instrumente

adeor medical

Stryker

Clarus Medical

Schindler Endoskopie Technologie

Machida Endoscope Co.

