Toll Brothers Opens New Model Homes at its Regency at Auburn Station 55+ Community in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of three new model homes at Regency at Auburn Station, located in the vibrant city of Raleigh, North Carolina, just minutes from charming downtown Garner. The highly anticipated Badin Modern Farmhouse, Dilworth Transitional, and Hemsworth Lexington model homes feature innovative architecture and the perfect blend of luxury and contemporary design. These professionally designed Toll Brothers model homes are now open for tours at 1404 Reardon Drive in Raleigh.

Regency at Auburn Station is a low-maintenance luxury 55+ community for active adults offering single-family homes on expansive home sites in an exclusive, intimate setting. This secluded location just steps to Garner, offers the ideal balance of privacy and convenience with its proximity to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Raleigh. The community features three collections of one- and two-story single-family homes with 2 to 4 bedrooms, up to 3 full bathrooms, and private 2- and 3-car garages. Toll Brothers homes in Regency at Auburn Station range from 1,442 to 2,815+ square feet and feature open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, two-car garages, and seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces. Homes are priced from the low $400,000s.





“Our newly opened model homes showcase the distinctive luxury designs offered at Regency at Auburn Station and serve as an inspiration for the stunning selections that our home buyers will experience first-hand at the Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “Regency at Auburn Station provides residents with a warm and inviting community atmosphere, in an intimate setting near Garner, with easy access to everything this expanding area has to offer.”

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Homeowners at Regency at Auburn Station will enjoy an amenity-rich low-maintenance lifestyle with a resort-style pool, private fitness center, pickleball courts, club room, and beautiful walking trails throughout the neighborhood. The community’s location provides quick access to the culture, arts, and recreation in Garner including Lake Benson, and downtown Raleigh’s world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment options, as well as nearby universities, and local parks and golf clubs.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available at the community, including a limited number of homes that are move-in ready.

For more information on Regency at Auburn Station, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





