Statement: Public health and safety key to addressing fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexander Caudarella, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), issued the following statement during his visit to Washington, D.C., this week.

“Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced measures to help delay or prevent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods. This involved renewed efforts to tackle the fentanyl crisis in Canada, including the appointment of a “fentanyl czar.”

“The overdose and toxic drug crisis continues to be the most pressing public health issue of our time. The data is clear that the issues at the U.S.-Canada border are not driving either country's overdose epidemics. The issue is complex and layered, and efforts to prevent fentanyl production and trafficking can be an important tool. However, supply reduction alone can not solve this crisis. CCSA has been clear on the need for whole-of-government, co-ordinated approaches that prioritize health, treatment and ensure community safety.

“Efforts to tackle the fentanyl issue by focusing on organized crime and public safety must be matched by universally available prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery programs that arc toward a healthier society. Disruptions in drug supply can have unintended consequences, such as short-term increases in fatal and non-fatal toxic drug poisonings, and our acute healthcare system must be ready to support and save lives. There has never been a greater need for the public safety and substance use health communities to work closely in partnership to equip professionals and everyone in Canada with the tools and resources they need to help people who want and need it.

“As Canada’s national non-governmental, non-profit substance use and addiction organization, CCSA has been meeting this week with senior American officials to understand the issue at hand and advise all levels of the Canadian government to move forward.

“We also have a responsibility to continue rooting our decisions in truth and evidence and living up to our values of collaboration and care. CCSA hopes to work with all parties involved in the announced Canada-United States Enforcement Strike Force on Fentanyl. We can provide strategic guidance on mobilization and resources required to mitigate further harms, and share the perspectives of the substance use health sector and the interests of the people we serve. Leveraging our vast network of partners in the substance use health field across Canada, CCSA can present nonpartisan, evidence-based options and approaches to support this international initiative and its goals. A careful balance of public safety and health priorities is key to turning the tide.”

About CCSA

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.

Media contact

Mélissa Joseph

Strategic Communications Advisor

Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

613-235-4048 ext. 364 I MJoseph@ccsa.ca