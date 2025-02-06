Derlea Introduces Convenient New Onion Products

Save your time. Save your tears. Fall in love with flavour!

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roses are red, onions are... already diced and caramelized! Derlea Brand Foods is making it easier than ever to create meals you love with the launch of its new Diced Onion and Caramelized Onion products. Available now at grocery retailers across Canada, these ready-to-use onions are here to save your time, save your tears and keep the romance alive in your kitchen—no drama, just deliciousness.

“Whether you’re cooking for loved ones or yourself, our Diced Onion and Caramelized Onion make it easy to skip the tears and heartbreak of traditional onion prep,” says Salvatore Geraci, President & Founder of Derlea Brand Foods. “We bring convenience and flavour to the table for busy people, so they can focus on what matters: creating and sharing meals they love.”

A Perfect Match for Every Meal

New Derlea Diced Onion and Caramelized Onion are convenient, versatile, delicious and a perfect match for busy Canadians. These onions are:

Vegan, GMO-Free, Kosher, Gluten-Free and Nut-Free , making them a loveable addition to almost any dish.

and , making them a loveable addition to almost any dish. Packaged in easy-to-store jars, ready to elevate everything from weeknight dinners to special occasions.

No Time for Tears, Just Flavour

This Valentine’s Day, Derlea invites you to “Save your time. Save your tears. Fall in love with flavour!” With these ready-to-use onions, there’s no chopping, no mess, and no heartbreak—just quick, delicious meals that bring people together.

The Diced Onion and Caramelized Onion join Derlea’s family of high-quality products, which includes Minced Garlic, Minced Ginger, Garlic Spread, Basil Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, all proudly crafted in Canada.

Derlea’s new Onion products can be found at major retailers across Canada including: Loblaws, Superstore, Giant Tiger, Freshco, Longo’s, Metro, Food Basics, Super C, Sobeys/IGA Quebec.

For more information, please visit derlea.ca

About Derlea Brand Foods:

For nearly 50 years, Derlea Brand Foods has been a trusted staple in Canadian households. Canadian family owned and operated, renowned for its fresh, convenient and high-quality ingredients, available coast to coast. Derlea continues to innovate with products that help consumers save time and love the flavour of every dish.