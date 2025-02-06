Press release 2024 Results - CIC

FEBRUARY 6, 2025
CIC Press Release

Results for the year ended December 31, 2024

In 2024, CIC posted a high net income of €1.7 billion, driven by strong momentum in the specialized business lines

In a difficult economic and political environment, CIC maintained its high level of income in 2024, with net revenues stabilizing at €6.3 billion (-2.9%) and net income at €1.7 billion (-13.2%).

These results were driven by the excellent performance of revenues from the specialized business lines, particularly corporate banking (+9.5%), capital markets (+12.9%) and private equity (+4.8%). This partly offset the decline in retail banking (-3%), which remained resilient. However, it was negatively affected by strong pressure on net interest margins in the French banking networks, by the worsening economic outlook, and by a post-Covid catch-up effect in corporate failures, which weighed on the cost of risk. The business line subsidiaries (leasing and factoring) benefited from the rise in interest rates, with net revenue up +21.2%.

General operating expenses were kept under control at €3.7 billion (-1.8%). This performance was achieved against a backdrop of major technological and strategic investments linked to the new 2024-2027 strategic plan, a strong social pact with its employees, notably in terms of salary increases, and its corporate philanthropy policy in line with its benefit corporation status.

At end-December, CIC posted a strong operating performance, with a cost/income ratio of 59.3%.

With €21.1 billion in shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024 (+€0.8 billion), CIC, a benefit corporation, confirms its solidity and the relevance of its diversified business model.

Results for the year ended December 31,2024120242023Change 2024/2023
NET REVENUE €6.274bn€6.458bn-2.9%
of which retail banking€3.903bn€4.024bn-3.0%
of which specialized business lines€2.449bn€2.369bn+3.4%
    
GENERAL OPERATING EXPENSES-€3.723bn-€3.792bn-1.8%
    
COST OF RISK -€646m-€468m+38.0%
    
NET INCOME€1.727bn€1.989bn-13.2%

STRONG BUSINESS MOMENTUM IN CUSTOMER SERVICES
Customer loansCustomer depositsInsurance2Remote surveillance2
€255.5bn€225.4bn6.8 million127 200
+1.3%-2.1%+216 000+4 200


1 The annual audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 is under way.

2 By number of contracts.

