NexQloud Files Patent for Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS) and Migrates Infrastructure from Amazon EKS

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud has filed a patent for its Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS), a breakthrough in decentralized cloud computing that integrates AI, blockchain, and distributed CPU devices to optimize efficiency and security while reducing energy consumption by up to 88%.

The patent underpins NexQloud’s Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), powered by NanoServers—specialized, energy-efficient hardware leveraging mobile CPU architecture. These devices consume just 12% of the energy required by traditional data center servers while delivering identical computational performance. This innovation aims to position NexQloud as the leader in sustainable, cost-efficient cloud infrastructure.

Migration from Amazon EKS to NexQloud DKS

In a strategic move, NexQloud has begun transitioning its infrastructure from Amazon’s Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) to its own DKS platform. This shift underscores the company’s confidence in its enterprise-ready Kubernetes solution, which delivers the same security, reliability, and scalability as AWS EKS and Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), but at a significantly lower cost.

“This patent filing marks a major step forward in decentralized cloud computing,” said Mauro Terrinoni, CEO of NexQloud. “DKS is designed to address core challenges in the cloud industry, offering enterprises a secure, scalable, and cost-effective alternative to traditional solutions.”

Scaling Adoption and Market Expansion

NexQloud continues its rapid deployment of NanoServers across key markets, ensuring robust infrastructure for the upcoming commercial rollout of DKS. The company’s decision to run its own infrastructure on DKS serves as both a real-world validation and a signal of its readiness for enterprise adoption.

As NexQloud advances toward full-scale implementation, it remains focused on driving efficiency, sustainability, and decentralization in cloud computing.

About NexQloud

NexQloud is a decentralized cloud computing provider leveraging blockchain and AI to create a scalable, secure, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure. By decentralizing computing power, NexQloud reduces reliance on traditional data centers, offering businesses an innovative and sustainable alternative.

