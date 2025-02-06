Dina LaPolt, Entertainment Attorney, Activist and Industry Trailblazer, Breaks New Ground with the Launch of LaPolt Media

(Dina LaPolt; photo credit Bonnie Schiffman)



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dina LaPolt, the powerhouse attorney, advocate, and founder of LaPolt Law, has announced the launch of her newest venture, LaPolt Media. This new endeavor will focus on producing dynamic content that inspires, informs, and amplifies impactful voices while providing a platform for LaPolt’s unparalleled expertise and advocacy. The company’s debut projects include LaPolt’s upcoming motivational book, Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World, to be released on October 7, and new podcast, The Stiletto Room, set to launch in Spring 2025.

LaPolt has tapped Samantha Gayle Bullock as Chief Media Officer and Executive Producer of The Stiletto Room at LaPolt Media. With a dynamic music and entertainment industry career encompassing IP development, artist and estate relations, content programming, global marketing and strategic media partnerships, Bullock is well-equipped to drive LaPolt’s mission of creating provocative, culturally resonant content for audiences worldwide. She oversees a team that includes The Press House managing press campaigns and Crowd Surf handling social media initiatives, as well as publishing and podcast distribution partners — all handpicked by LaPolt.

“When I took Dina’s UCLA Music Business professional extension course 15 years ago—one that focused on the Legal and Practical Aspects of the Music Business—I was already running my own indie rock marketing agency, but the experience was transformative,” says Bullock. “It was both a lesson in self-empowerment and a deep dive into how the entire music industry operates. To now have the opportunity to work alongside her is such a full-circle moment, and I’m thrilled to help bring her vision for LaPolt Media to life.”

"Launching LaPolt Media is about taking everything I’ve learned from fighting for creators, breaking down barriers, and rewriting the rules—and putting it into action in new ways,” says LaPolt. “Whether it’s a book, a podcast, or a bold idea, I want to empower people to own their story, seize their power, and make an impact.”

LaPolt Law, which represents talent in film, TV and fashion, as well as music, is the only law firm of its stature owned by a sole female attorney, and will always be LaPolt’s main focus. Under LaPolt’s leadership, the firm represents some of the world’s biggest superstars, daring entrepreneurs, and most influential creators in groundbreaking entertainment and legal matters.

“My law practice will always be my first passion and first priority,” LaPolt continues, “but with the LaPolt Media team, I’m building a platform to amplify the voices and visions that deserve to be heard. No fluff, no nonsense—just unapologetic, unstoppable truth.”

Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World, LaPolt’s upcoming book set for release in fall 2025, distills decades of her hard-won wisdom into a playbook for navigating competitive industries. Published by Burman Books Media, Street Smart draws from LaPolt’s experiences building a powerhouse law firm from scratch and negotiating high-stakes deals, LaPolt shares insights on navigating negotiation, building confidence, defusing emotional triggers, sharpening instincts, and turning even the toughest setbacks into stepping stones for success.

"Dina LaPolt is the embodiment of being 'street smart'—fearless, innovative, and unapologetically bold,” said rocker and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett of the new book. “Anyone looking to break through barriers and succeed, in even the toughest of industries, could learn a thing or two from her.”

This spring, LaPolt will also debut The Stiletto Room, a bold new podcast where she sits down with trailblazing creatives, disruptors, and unapologetic originals to discuss work, life, love, LGBTQ+ journeys, social justice, and everything in between. Combining the energy of Call Her Daddy with the insight of Mel Robbins, The Stiletto Room promises unfiltered conversations and transformative stories.

A leading force in entertainment law and advocacy, LaPolt is celebrated for co-founding one of the nation's most prominent songwriter advocacy groups, Songwriters of North America (SONA) which led to her work on the landmark 2018 Music Modernization Act and her tireless efforts championing creators' rights. Named one of Billboard's Executives of the Year, inducted into their Women in Music Hall of Fame, and a fixture on Billboard’s Power 100 and Variety’s Legal Impact Report, LaPolt has redefined industry norms. Her legislative efforts include championing groundbreaking legislation like the Restoring Artistic Expressions (RAP) Act in the House and the Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act (now law in California). These laws protect the First Amendment rights of music creators from the wrongful use of their creative expressions, such as song lyrics, against them in court. She also advocated for the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act in Tennessee and is currently working on the passage of the No Fakes Act, currently pending in Congress, which would give every American a first ever Federal property right in their own voice and likeness, preventing non-consensual “deep fakes.”

LaPolt is an active member on the Executive Leadership Council of the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and was honored for her activism in the Black community as the recipient of the Inaugural BMAC Change Agent Award. She is also a board member of the Neil Lasher Music Fund, which offers support to people in the music industry who are dealing with addiction.

Pre-orders for Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World are now available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all major digital retailers. Details on upcoming guests and episodes of The Stiletto Room will be revealed in the Spring.

